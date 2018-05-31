The All Blacks' walking wounded may yet be passed fit to play the first test next week but the collective lack of rugby played by a handful of senior players will likely force a re-think about the make-up of the starting team.

The biggest concern for the All Blacks is whether series captain Sam Whitelock, who has again not been picked by the Crusaders this week as he continues to suffer from concussion symptoms, is going to be passed fit.

Whitelock hasn't played since the thrilling 31-29 comeback win against the Waratahs on May 12 and while his symptoms are not thought to be severe, he still hasn't been able to fully recover and the medics can't predict with any certainty when they think he will come good.

The All Blacks run an ultra cautious strategy with players returning from concussion and if Whitelock isn't passed fit to train on Monday, it's unlikely he'll be considered for selection although they may be willing, given he's the captain and his importance to the team, to give him longer to recover.

If he's ruled out, the captaincy would revert to either Sam Cane or Ben Smith who are the named vice captains.

Crusaders Sam Whitelock is taken from the field for a head injury assessment. Photo / Photosport

Cane is also on the uncertain list as he has been battling a minor stomach injury that proved stubbornly difficult to shake off.

He hasn't played since April 13 but has been named on the Chiefs' bench for Saturday night's clash with the Crusaders. Expectations are high that he will get through the game, but it still leaves a little concern around the secondary issue the All Blacks are facing - which is too many individuals are lacking recent game time.

If Whitelock is passed fit, he's such an experienced player with solid game time behind him prior to his concussion, that the coaches would trust him to power through 80 minutes against France even if he hadn't played for a month.

They have to be careful, though, as to how many players they can select who are short of game time. Cane is another good athlete who could, if he is given the all clear, probably get through a test despite having only played once off the bench in the last eight weeks.

But the risk would be high having two players in the pack coming into the test short of game time.

Maybe the selectors would have the appetite for that risk but they have to consider that Liam Squire is another who has barely played this season due to a broken thumb.

Although he's been named by the Highlanders this week, it may be considered too big a risk to have both Cane and Squire in the loose trio from the start.

Sam Cane at an All Blacks training session ahead of the upcoming test series against France. Photo / Photosport

The whole lack of game time issue is compounded by the situation with Owen Franks and Joe Moody.

The latter has only played 55 minutes all season, while Franks only returned on April 23 and missed last week's clash with the Hurricanes and will miss this week's game against the Chiefs due to suspension.

That's five probable starters who are significantly down on minutes played coming into the series.

The situation in the backs isn't so dire, but isn't perfect either. Ryan Crotty is again missing for the Crusaders this week due to a head knock he suffered early in the game against the Blues on May 11.

So if he is available, he'll be another who hasn't played in the last month.

Like Whitelock, Crotty will have to be able to train from the start of the week to be considered for selection, but the coaches will be comfortable starting with Anton Lienert-Brown if needs be.

They may also, if they award the captaincy to Smith, use him at fullback where he can probably more effectively guide the team, which would most likely mean Rieko Ioane and Waisake Naholo will be the starting wings.