She has been previously linked to professional basketball players Jordan Clarkson and Blake Griffin - now Kendall Jenner looks to have added another NBA star to her list of boyfriends.

Multiple sources have told Page Six that the 22-year-old model is dating Australian-born Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons, 21, the Daily Mail reports.

Apparently, the couple has been dating "for a few weeks," one insider told the outlet.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) drives against Boston Celtics forward Semi Ojeleye (37) in the first quarter of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series. Photo / AP

A second source revealed that earlier this week Kendall and Ben were spotted on a lunch date at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

And a third source told Page Six, the pair were recently spotted at Lower East Side restaurant Vandal with a group of friends.

"They were smiling the night away with their friends," the source added.

Kendall most recently dated former Los Angeles Clippers star Blake Griffin, who was traded to the Detroit Pistons in late January.

In April, the former couple were seen getting dinner together months after it was reported they had broken up.

Though it may have seemed like their relationship may be back on then, it seems like the two are no longer together as they reportedly avoided each other at the Coachella Music Festival last month.

The runway star has also been linked to a number of musicians, including ASAP Rocky and Harry Styles.

Model Kendall Jenner poses for photographers upon arrival at the Chopard Secret party during the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Photo / AP

Simmons meanwhile was most recently linked to singer-songwriter Tinashe, 25.

In March, she referred to the NBA player as her "little boo thang," in a video posted by TMZ.

Simmons also confirmed the romance sharing some cuddly snaps of the duo the same month.

"This is a dime I cant pass up," he wrote in the caption, with "dime" being a reference to an assisted pass in basketball.

The athlete, who was born in Melbourne, dated women's basketball player Dylan Gonzalez from June to November, 2017.

He also had a flirty encounter with Wiz Khalifa's ex Amber Rose in 2017 as well as a romance with fitness model Brittany Renner from May to December 2016.

Last month it was reported Simmons was on the verge of a US$100 million contract after steering his team through their first NBA playoff win in six years.

But the star didn't always have his sights set on becoming a basketball champ.

Standing at over two metres tall, Simmons juggled basketball and Australian football as a youth - playing at representative levels in both codes.

It wasn't until he was 14 that he decided to ditch football to pursue a career in basketball, honing in on his physicality to become one of the best talents in decades.