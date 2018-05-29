All Blacks great Ma'a Nonu has called time on his stint with Toulon.

Nonu joined the Top 14 side following the 2015 Rugby World Cup where he won his second World Cup title.

The centre has played 77 games for Toulon but has opted not to extend his contract due to "family reasons".

"I have decided to take a step back from rugby to spend time with my family and assess my options for the future," the 36-year-old said in a post on his Instagram account.

"Thank you to the fans who have always shown unconditional support. Toulon and its people will always hold a special place in my heart," he added.

During his time at the club Toulon lost back-to-back Top 14 finals and this season were knocked out in the play-off semi-finals by Lyon.