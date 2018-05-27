Olympic medallist and Auckland Councillor Dick Quax has passed away, at the age of 70.

He had been battling cancer. Quax died in Middlemore Hospital. He had told the Herald in January: "I'm not dying from cancer, I'm living with cancer."

A former world record holder, Quax won silver in the 5000m at the 1976 Montreal Games.

He won silver in the 1500m at the 1970 British Commonwealth Games. In 1977 he had set a world record for the 5000m.

Quax also had a long political career.

I am sad to hear of Cr Dick Quax's passing today. He was a strong advocate for Howick and cared deeply for Auckland. My thoughts are with Dick's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/0r1R2QmgQt — Phil Goff (@phil_goff) May 27, 2018



In 2001 he was elected to the Manukau City Council and was re-elected in 2004.

In October 2007 he contested the Manukau mayoralty but lost to Len Brown.

Fellow running great Rod Dixon said Quax died this morning.

"Right now this is the most emotional time, my great friend and competitor passed away peacefully in New Zealand this morning," he said on Facebook.



"To his family my condolences and love at this most difficult time.

"Peaceful journey my great friend."

Dick Quax celebrates breaking the world 5000m record.

Quax, with John Walker and Rod Dixon, was one of New Zealand's leading distance runners of the 1970s.

Saddened to hear of the passing of Dick Quax. Husband, Father, Howick Civic Leader, NZ Sports Legend. Thoughts and prayers with his family at this time. He will be sorely missed by many. — Simeon Brown (@SimeonBrownMP) May 27, 2018

Dick Quax has passed away. The 1970 Commonwealth Games silver medalist at 1500m, 1976 Olympic 5000m silver medalist passed away on Sunday morning with his family, per a note from teammate Rod Dixon. Dick was father, husband, teammate, coach, friend. One … https://t.co/jlnTYR9a5M pic.twitter.com/wWBrlRE426 — RunBlogRun (@RunBlogRun) May 27, 2018

In the 1976 Olympic 5000m final, which also included Dixon, he was beaten by a stride in a dramatic last lap by Lasse Viren, of Finland.

RIP Dick Quax . One of my boyhood heros ! pic.twitter.com/pP0b37PVeV — Terry_NZ (@Terry_NZ) May 27, 2018

He and Walker both made the move to politics, becoming Auckland councillors after stints as councillors on the former Manukau City Council. Mr Quax missed out at the first Super City elections in 2010, but was elected in a byelection after Jami-Lee Ross resigned to become an MP.

It's with great sadness we learned of the death of Dick Quax, one of the all-time greats of our sport. Dick will be sorely missed by so many. Our thought's are with Dick's family. — Athletics NZ (@AthleticsNZ) May 27, 2018

Saddened to hear of legend Dick Quax's passing. Been great reconnecting with him the past few years. Gave so much to athletics as an athlete, coach, mentor, meet director. A highlight to receive his congratulatory text immediately after breaking his NZ 5000m rec. A true great pic.twitter.com/u1tdN4HqRA — Adrian Blincoe (@BlincoeA) May 27, 2018

One of the all-time greats. Thanks Dick Quax for being such a great role model to me, and influence to our sport as an athlete, coach, and meet promoter. Will be sorely missed.https://t.co/mCAIs0ZiGv — Nick Willis (@nickwillis) May 27, 2018

He stood for Parliament for Act in 1999 and 2002. In 2007 he was beaten by Len Brown for the Manukau mayoralty. His family came to New Zealand from the Netherlands in 1954.