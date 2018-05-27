Live updates of the Indy 500 where Kiwi Scott Dixon finished third in a close finish.

6.37am

Lap 147 of 170

Scott Dixon sitting ninth

From a restart Helio Castroneves crashes into the pit entry and is out of the race. He gets out of the car and walks away. Means another yellow flag as the clean-up begins. Will Power remains the leader.

Advertisement

6.20am

The temperature has hit 93 degrees (33.8c) at the Indianapolis 500, and that is causing serious concern for medical officials at the infield care center.

Dozens if not hundreds of fans have been treated for heat-related illnesses already. About a dozen ambulances have been cycling through, golf carts are depositing fans at the facility, and there are even stretchers being used to carry people seeking help.

There is little shade around the racetrack, especially in the stands. And with no breeze and plenty of sun, the heat index has been hovering around the triple digits.

It was 89 when the green flag was dropped, making it one of the hottest races in history.

The official record of 92 was set during the 1937 race.

6.10am

Team Penske is flexing its muscles as the Indianapolis 500 crosses the 300-mile mark.

Will Power is running out front, Simon Pagenaud is third and Helio Castroneves is fifth to give Roger Penske three of the top five.Josef Newgarden is running 14th on Lap 125.

The Chevy-powered Penske stable has been strong all month, landing Power and Pagenaud on the front row in qualifying. And all four drivers made the fast nine with Newgarden starting fourth and Castroneves starting eighth.

Castroneves is in the familiar "Yellow Submarine" livery that Johnny Rutherford and his spotter, four-time winner Rick Mears, made famous for Team Penske.

5:45 a.m.

Tony Kanaan has set a record by leading his 14th Indianapolis 500, breaking a tie with his boss, A.J. Foyt.Kanaan has been running up front all day after starting inside Row 4. As usual, the crowd roared when the popular Brazilian and 2013 race winner moved to the front of the pack.

Meanwhile, Ed Jones has been transferred to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis after his hard wreck earlier in the race. Jones was complaining of head and neck pain

5:40 a.m.

Danica Patrick says crashing out of the Indianapolis 500 was hardly the way she wanted to finish her racing career, but she's "grateful for all of it."

Patrick crashed in Turn 2 when she lost control and slid into the outside wall.

She said that her team wasn't sure what caused the crash, but the data showed "a little lift in the middle, a little understeer, then back to it and it just swung."

Asked whether she was emotional because of Indianapolis, where she became a star, or because it was the end of her career, she replied: "Yeah, it's an entire career, but what really launched it was this. It is both of them. I've had some good fortune here and did still have some this month. It just didn't come on race day."

5:25 a.m.

Danica Patrick's racing career has ended with a crash in Turn 2 of the Indianapolis 500. Patrick lost control of the car and hit hard in the outside wall, sliding back down across the track and into the inside barrier.

The rest of the field managed to miss Patrick as she came to rest on the grass. Despite the hard hit, Patrick managed to climb out of the car on her own.

Patrick announced months ago that she would retire after the Indy 500, the second half of the "Danica Double."

She also raced the Daytona 500.

5:20 a.m.

Defending champion Takuma Sato is out of the Indianapolis 500.Sato ran into the back of James Davison, who was well off the pace, and the two collided in Turn 4 to bring out the first caution of the day.

Davison had been off the pace earlier in the race, and he was clearly slower than the rest of the field as they tried to zip by him. Sato was unable to dodge him on Lap 47, but the rest of the cars were able to avoid their debris.

Sato held off Helio Castroneves to become the first Japanese winner a year ago.A short time later, Ed Jones brought out the second caution flag of the race after hitting the wall coming out of Turn 2.

Jones finished third as a rookie a year ago, which means two of the podium finishers were out of the race by Lap 58.

Takuma Sato, the defending champ, crashed into James Davison earlier in the race.Helio Castroneves finished second a year ago.

4:45 a.m.

The power all month at Indianapolis belonged to Chevrolet and that hasn't changed on race day. As the drivers approached the 100-mile mark, seven of the top eight cars had the bowtie engines in them. The only Honda-powered car breaking up the train was driven by Sebastien Bourdais.

Ed Carpenter in his Chevy-powered ride led every lap until the first pit stop.Danica Patrick was the first to hit the pits, but everybody else was soon cycling through their first stops. The 90-degree heat may cause shorter runs than normal because of tire wear.

4:23 a.m

The Indianapolis 500 is under way with Ed Carpenter leading the field to the green flag for the 102nd edition of the storied race.

Danica Patrick is back for her final race, while Helio Castroneves is once again trying for his record-tying fourth victory.

Kelly Clarkson sang the national anthem and Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo was in the pace car.

Actor Chris Hemsworth waved the green flag and Olympic medal-winning skier Nick Goepper of Indiana was the grand marshal.

The temperature was approaching 90 degrees when the green flag dropped. If it climbs three more degrees, it would surpass the record of 92 set during the 1937 race.