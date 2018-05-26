Eliza McCartney has set a new national record in a second place finish, meanwhile shot-putter Tom Walsh has fallen short of medal contention in the latest Diamond League event, in Oregon.

McCartney was able to set the new New Zealand pole vault record to 4.85 metres in an impressive clearance during the Women's Pole Vault event.

The 21-year-old told Radio Sport following the finish that she went into today's competition without any expectations.

"I went into this competition with no expectations and it's because I've been injured for the last couple of weeks, well not really injured, I had a bit of a training niggle.

"I just realised a couple of days ago that when I've had that attitude that's when I jump the highest," McCartney said.

"Rio was exactly the same, once I was in the final it was the same attitude… it was just jumping my best and that's what I did today."

RECORD ALERT! Eliza McCartney clears 4.85m for new NZ record at Eugene Diamond League finishing in second place. pic.twitter.com/6iv5AzhR9L — Athletics NZ (@AthleticsNZ) May 26, 2018

McCartney wasn't able to beat out 2012 Olympic champion Jennifer Suhr who took the honours on countback.

Things were looking bleak during the 4.50-metre clearance for McCartney who knocked the bar off twice but was able to clear it on the third.

"I knew I had those higher-heights in me and I was just not going to give in and I was getting really tired from jumping over and over again, but I wasn't going to give in.

"I don't know where that attitude came from but it just came out and came out at a very good time I guess," she told Radio Sport.

McCartney said she was stoked with her second-place run at her first competition of the season and that it would set her up for the rest of the year.

"It's just a confidence booster aye, it's exactly what you want in the first competition for the season," she said.

McCartney previously set the national record of 4.82m in Auckland last year.

Walsh started the Men's Shot Put event well, keeping up with pace-setter and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser throughout the opening three rounds.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist threw 21.84 metres in his second but was unable to keep up with Crouser who powered ahead.

Walsh fouled out in all three of his final attempts, with Crouser crushing the rest of the pack with a meet-record throw of 22.53 metres.

The New Zealander was pushed down the order by Brazilian-national Darlan Romani to third and then fourth by Michal Haratyk who etched himself into second.

The IAAF Diamond League heads to Rome, Italy next weekend.