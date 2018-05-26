Join us here for live updates as Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Liverpool will attempt to end Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid's recent dominance in the Champions League when the sides meet in Saturday's final in Kiev, with Reds manager Jurgen Klopp insisting experience is not everything.

The goals of Mohamed Salah have helped the English side reach their first final in 11 years, but this has been a golden era in Europe for Real.

The Spanish giants are targeting their fourth Champions League title in five years and their third in a row in the game, which kicks off at 6:45am NZT.

The last team to win three in a row was Bayern Munich over 40 years ago. None of Klopp's players have appeared in a Champions League final before.