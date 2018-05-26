Rabbitohs 30

Warriors 10

The pattern continues for the Warriors, with their fortnightly reality check in the NRL.

After a gritty win over Parramatta in Sydney, they were humbled 30-6 by the Rabbitohs at Mt Smart tonight.

It wasn't for lack of trying – like some previous defeats – but the visitors were simply too good.

Too big, too strong, too fast. It was Smash, Bang, followed by Wallop.

At times it didn't seem like a fair fight, as the Warriors were physically overpowered by the Rabbitohs.

It didn't help that the Warriors were guilty of going too lateral, too early, on attack, but that was because they weren't profiting up the middle.

The game looked over by halftime – Souths had scored four tries to lead 22-6 – and that was confirmed three minutes after the break when Sutton crossed.

The result means the Warriors haven't won back to back games since round five, though their losses have come against the traditional heavyweights of the NRL.

The difference tonight was down to brute force.

Sure, the withdrawal of Mason Lino – ruled out before kickoff – and the continuing absence of Shaun Johnson meant the Warriors lacked some direction, as all of the playmaking responsibility fell on the shoulders of Blake Green.

It allowed the Rabbitohs to target Green, constantly cramping his time and space.

But the battle was lost up front, as the Warriors were simply overwhelmed, with the Burgess brothers wreaking havoc.

The Warriors made an excellent start. They laid siege to the Rabbitohs line, with four consecutive sets as the visitors constantly infringed, before Agnatius Paasi blasted over from close range in the fourth minute.

The Rabbitohs were punished further in the ninth minute, with Thomas Burgess sinbinned as the referees lost patience. It seemed harsh, but the home side couldn't capitalise, with the Rabbitohs incredibly crossing twice during the period they were reduced to 12 men.

George Burgess' determined effort won't be pretty to watch in the review, as the 120kg Englishman beat four defenders as he battled to the line. From the ensuing kickoff the Rabbitohs advanced downfield, via a penalty, before slick work created an unlikely overlap for Robert Jennings.

The Rabbitohs' momentum continued with the return of the youngest Burgess, and they were winning the ground game. They advanced into Warriors territory at will, with the home side on their heels.

Greg Inglis powered over as the Warriors' defence seemed paralysed by the movement and variation of the visitors attack, before Thomas Burgess scored a brutal try, running over the top of Simon Mannering and Bunty Afoa.

The Warriors showed some spirit just before halftime – with Chris Satae spilling the ball under the posts – but any hopes of a revival were snuffed out when John Sutton stepped through in the 43rd minute.

From there it was a matter of pride for the home side, and the fact they didn't concede for the last 37 minutes will at least be some consolation, along with Solomone Kata's late try.

Rabbitohs 30 (G Burgess, R Jennings, G Inglis, T Burgess, J Sutton tries; A Reynolds 3 cons, 2 pens)

Warriors 10 (A Paasi, S Kata tries; I Luke goal)

Halftime: 22-6