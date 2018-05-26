Follow live updates as the Reds host the Highlanders in Super Rugby.











The Highlanders will need to bounce back after their defeat to the Waratahs the week before, and will be without winger Tevita Nabura after he was suspended for six weeks.

Nabura was sent off in the 18th minute of the Highlanders' loss against the Waratahs in Sydney last week after kicking Waratahs winger Cameron Clark in the face.

His namesake, Tevita Li, takes Nabura's spot on the wing, while the Highlanders welcome back midfielder Teihorangi Walden in the No.12 jersey, while Liam Squire returns from injury on the bench.

Young fullback Josh McKay has been given a debut in the starting side with Ben Smith not included in the team. Fellow All Blacks Luke Whitelock, Shannon Frizell and Liam Coltman were also left out, while Aaron Smith was named on the bench.

The match will also see the return of Richard Buckman from a long stint on the sidelines. It will be the versatile back's first appearance of the season.

Hammett will take the reins as head coach for the week, with Aaron Mauger flying back to New Zealand for family reasons.

Highlanders: Josh McKay, Waisake Naholo, Rob Thompson, Teihorangi Walden, Tevita Li, Lima Sopoaga, Kayne Hammington, Marino Mikaele Tu'u, Dillon Hunt, James Lentjes, Tom Franklin, Jackson Hemopo, Tyrel Lomax, Ash Dixon (c), Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Reserves: Greg Pleasants-Tate, Aki Seiuli, Kalolo Tuiloma, Josh Dickson, Liam Squire, Aaron Smith, Josh Ioane, Richard Buckman.