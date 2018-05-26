Join our live Super Rugby updates as the Chiefs host the Waratahs at FMG Stadium in Hamilton.

Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson has talked down any potential animosity between Israel Folau and Brad Weber when the Waratahs face the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday.

It will be the first time Weber and Folau will be facing off since the Chiefs halfback spoke out against Folau's homophobic comments on social media.

Last month, Weber was the first All Black to express his anger at Folau's comments, saying on Twitter that he was "sick" of staying silent.

"Kinda sick of us players staying quiet on some of this stuff," Weber wrote on Twitter. "I can't stand that I have to play this game that I love with people, like Folau, who say what he's saying. To think that I play against someone that says they'll go to hell for being gay disgusts me."

Since then, Folau has added fuel to the fire, reiterating his initial comments through several other posts on social media.

Some believe the tension between the players will flare up on Saturday, but Gibson was quick to play down the encounter.

"Brad Weber, he was entitled to his opinion," Gibson told the Sydney Morning Herald. "We don't see that as an issue. That's been put behind us and we're looking forward to that game. We certainly haven't spoken about that."

Since his initial comments, Folau has been in top form, scoring three tries in as many games.

The high-flying fullback was instrumental to the Waratahs' win over the Highlanders last week, breaking Australia's winless streak against Kiwi opposition.

Gibson praised Folau's ability to put his off-field criticism behind him and perform on the field.

"It has been extraordinary. His performances over the last three weeks have been outstanding," Gibson said.

"It's probably some of the best rugby he's played. It's remarkable, the mental strength."

Gibson said Folau is crucial to the Waratahs' attacking game and that they will continue to make use of his height and athleticism against the Chiefs.

"That's something we're still committed to doing. We see it as a point of difference," Gibson said.

"We've got the best aerial guy in the world and we want to trouble teams with that tactic and that's something we continue to try to evolve.

"You either put the man wide to defend him, which opens up the middle, or you don't."

Chiefs squad: Solomon Alaimalo, Toni Pulu, Anton Lienert-Brown, Charlie Ngatai (c), Sean Wainui, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber, Liam Messam, Mitch Karpik, Luke Jacobson, Michael Allardice, Brodie Retallick, Angus Ta'avao, Nathan Harris, Karl Tu'inukuafe

Reserves: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Sam Prattley, Jeff Thwaites, Jesse Parete, Matt Matich, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Marty McKenzie, Shaun Stevenson

Waratahs squad: Israel Folau, Cam Clark, Curtis Rona, Kurtley Beale, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Bernard Foley, Nick Phipps, Michael Wells, Michael Hooper (c), Will Miller, Rob Simmons, Tom Staniforth, Sekope Kepu, Damien Fitzpatrick, Tom Robertson

Reserves: Tolu Latu, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Paddy Ryan, Jed Holloway, Brad Wilkin, Jake Gordon, Lalakai Foketi, Bryce Hegarty