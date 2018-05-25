No one remembers Aaron Wise as the 21-year-old golfer who earned his first-ever PGA Tour win at the AT&T Byron Neson on Monday.

Fans will only remember him as the dude who got friendzoned while celebrating his victory, an awkward exchange with his girlfriend which went viral.

However, in a classic internet plot twist Wise set the record straight, explaining that it was simply the internet misreading the situation. (Perhaps projecting their own personal experiences?)

"So my girlfriend actually flew in Sunday morning and it was a total surprise she was coming," Wise told GolfDigest.com.

"She waited, she kinda hid around the golf course so I wouldn't see her and she just wanted to surprise me on the 18th green. We were just all so shocked, she was excited, I was excited."

After a post-tournament interview, the couple did embrace and exchange a smooch on the golf course.

"In the moment she was kind of telling me what she had to do … and I kinda went in for a little kiss there and she didn't even recognise it because she was too excited in the moment. It's definitely been made a lot of. It's funny, we're rolling with it," Wise said.

What was initially misconstrued as a public howler, really was a cute expression of young love.

While admitting it was "weird" to see himself go viral, Wise was happy with his victory and relieved he didn't mess anything else.

"A first win is not supposed to go perfectly, so if that's the only thing I messed up, I'll take it," he said.

Wise finished three shots ahead of Australian Marc Leishman, taking home US$1.38 million in prize money.