Photos of New Zealand NBA star Steven Adams in Wellington hit Facebook this morning, confirming the New Zealand sportsman is back home.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star centre arrived home after his team crashed out of the NBA playoffs, and he was quick to exchange the basketball shoes for jandals.

He might earn US$26 million (NZ$37m) a season, but the sporting sensation was snapped in Wellington this morning looking Kiwi as, in slides and shorts even on a winter's morning.

Steven Adams was spotted in Wellington this morning. Photo / Hetal Patel via Facebook

Steven Adams, by his own admission, is "really f***cking weird".

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Royce Young for ESPN, the OKC centre seemed almost clueless when it was put to him that not only was he surrounded by three of the biggest names in the NBA, but that he was in fact, the fourth.

His coach has confirmed Adams remains humble despite his success.

I don't think Steven ever views himself as being better than anybody," Thunder coach Billy Donovan told ESPN.

"I think Steven views, being part of a team, that it's his job and responsibility to bring happiness to the rest of the group".

READ MORE: Steven Adams opens up on being 'really f***ing weird'