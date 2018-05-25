Highlanders flyer Tevita Nabura has been suspended for six weeks after being red-carded for an ugly raised leg which collided with the face of Waratahs winger Cameron Clark in their match last Saturday night.

Nabura has been suspended from all forms of the game for six weeks, up to and including Friday 6 July 2018.

With the June international test window coming up, the Highlanders will not be in action for two weeks and will then play the French Barbarians in the final week.

The incident occurred in the 17th minute of the match between the Waratahs and Highlanders played at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

The SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee of Nigel Hampton QC (Chairman), Stefan Terblanche and John Langford assessed the case.

In his finding, Foul Play Review Committee Chairman Nigel Hampton QC ruled the following:

"Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles, and a statement from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Aaron Lloyd, the Foul Play Review Committee upheld the Red Card under Law 9.12 (physical abuse - kicking). The player's action was seen by the Committee as a misguided effort by an inexperienced player to both try and regain balance whilst in the air and ward off the approaching opposing player."



"With respect to sanction the Foul Play Review Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a top-end entry point of 12 weeks due to the contact with the opposition player's head. As it is required to do, the Committee assessed that, given the comparative lack of force of the actual contact to the head and the lack of any injury to the other player, the entry point should remain at 12 weeks. However, taking into account mitigating factors including the Player's excellent record, his remorse, his inexperience and his guilty plea at the first available opportunity, the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension by 50% to a sanction of 6 weeks."