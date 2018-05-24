We all know what the All Blacks can do on the rugby field. They are often considered as one of the greatest sports teams on the planet.
But how good are they in the rough and tumble world of social media?
Not so great according to ESPN's annual World Fame 100, released yesterday, which lists the biggest sporting names in the world based on search score, endorsements and social media following. Not a single All Black or New Zealander made the list.
To investigate the state of social media in the country's biggest sports team, I did the deepest of deep dives into the social media accounts of all 33 players in the recently announced All Blacks squad to face France – from Sonny Bill Williams' Twitter dad jokes to Scott Barrett's seemingly endless fishing photos on Instagram.
Here's the extremely important, definitive list of every current All Black ranked by their social media game.
33. Karl Tu'inukuafe
New Zealand, meet Karl Tu'inukuafe.
Favourite things to post about: Nothing.
Twitter: No account found
Instagram: 149 followers (private)
32. Luke Whitelock
Only needs 35k more Instagram followers to catch big brother Sam. Luke Whitelock's account is currently the subject of a NZH investigation as to potentially being fake.
Favourite things to post about: Family and begging people to follow him (based on his only two posts).
Twitter: No account found
Instagram: 405 followers
31. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi
You'll need more than one tweet to get your followers into triple figures, triple T.
Favourite things to post about: Being excited for a game (based on his only tweet).
Twitter: 54 followers
Instagram: 2.9k followers (private)
30. Shannon Frizell
Despite having fewer followers than Tahuriorangi, Frizell is ranked higher for his prolific use of the 'shaka brah'.
Favourite things to post about: Rugby, boomerang videos, chillin with the boys.
Twitter: No account found
Instagram: 2.8k followers
29. Nathan Harris
Nice fishing pics bro.
Favourite things to post about: Fishing, rugby injuries, food.
Twitter: 1.4k followers
Instagram: 3.4k followers
28. Joe Moody
Fun fact: Moody's first ever Instagram post was a picture of him smacking a Waratahs player in the face back in 2014. It seems to be one of his favourite things to do. Also, Joe Moody models?!
Favourite things to post about: Hunting, trucks, modelling – standard manly stuff.
Twitter: No account found
Instagram: 13.2k followers
27. Ofa Tu'ungafasi
Tu'ungafasi's Insta game is like his golf swing: it needs some work.
Favourite things to post about: Rugby, gym.
Twitter: 3.5k followers
Instagram: 12.2k followers
26. Jordan Taufua
Good at playfully dancing in front of a camera.
Favourite things to post about: Rugby, his rugby boys.
Twitter: 3.8k followers
Instagram: 13.9k followers
25. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen
Extra points for having a cute family and hashtagging his kid's name.
Favourite things to post about: Family, rugby, gym.
Twitter: 5.2k followers
Instagram: 12.2k followers
24. Scott Barrett
Nice fishing pics bro.
Favourite things to post about: Fishing (a lot of fishing), hunting, rugby.
Twitter: No account found
Instagram: 20.2k followers
23. Liam Squire
Nice fishing pics bro.
Favourite things to post about: Fishing, hunting, rugby.
Twitter: No account found
Instagram: 21k followers
22. Brodie Retallick
Nice fishing pics bro.
Favourite things to post about: Fishing, family, rugby.
Twitter: No account found
Instagram: 26.4k followers
21. Richie Mo'unga
Bit of a gamer from the looks of his Instagram follows – more Fortnite posts please. Also has a cute family.
Favourite things to post about: Family, rugby.
Twitter: No account found
Instagram: 25.1k followers
20. Codie Taylor
Also has a cute family. Negative points for not hashtagging his kid's name.
Favourite things to post about: Family, rugby.
Twitter: 476 followers
Instagram: 31.5k followers
19. Vaea Fifita
More cuteness and more rugby.
Favourite things to post about: Family, rugby, gym.
Twitter: 913 followers
Instagram: 33.1k followers
18. Owen Franks
The quintessential rugby/gym poster. Franks' lawyer today said he's "not a big social media guy", two hours after Franks posted a video of him at the gym.
Favourite things to post about: Rugby, gym, with a sprinkling of family.
Twitter: 1.8k followers but it appears to have been hacked, because I doubt Franks is out here retweeting Arabic memes and dodgy nsfw spam accounts.
Instagram: 38.1k followers
17. Sam Whitelock
Captain fantastic is not so fantastic on the socials.
Favourite things to post about: Rugby, family, gardening/farm stuff, strawberry milkshakes.
Twitter: No account found. There is however, a Twitter account for his undies – "the 2nd most famous undies in New Zealand behind Dan Carter."
Instagram: 35.4k followers
16. Jack Goodhue
Goodhue is low key, one of the funniest All Blacks on social media and deserves more followers. Which is why he ranks this high in this very important rankings, despite only having 6.8k followers. He's also a very exciting rugby talent, and a legitimate threat to break the SBW-Crotty All Black midfield partnership. #teamgoodhue.
Favourite things to post about: Giving teammates a hard time, self-deprecating jokes, rugby.
Twitter: 139 followers
Instagram: 6.8k followers
15. Ngani Laumape
"Watching Jeremy Kyle lol woweeee pretty intense lol"
Favourite things to post about: Rugby, family, NBA, penguins, daytime TV musings.
Twitter: 1.6k followers
Instagram: 52.6k followers
14. Anton Lienert-Brown
Very thankful and #blessed to be playing rugby for a living.
Favourite things to post about: Rugby, being blessed, being thankful.
Twitter: 2.8k followers
Instagram: 54.6k followers
13. Ryan Crotty
Better at golf and social media than Tu'ungafasi.
Favourite things to post about: Rugby, cute couple pics, cute French bulldog pics.
Twitter: 8.4k followers
Instagram: 75.9k followers
12. Jordie Barrett
Nice fishing pics bro. Golf swing quality: to be determined.
Favourite things to post about: Fishing, rugby, golf, gym.
Twitter: No account found
Instagram: 76.4k followers
11. Sam Cane
Might be too nice.
Favourite things to post about: Rugby, cute couple pics, food.
Twitter: 55.2k followers
Instagram: 89.2k followers
10. Aaron Smith
We're coming up on two years now since Smith's social media All Blackout, following his overblown toilet tryst. To kick off the top ten, let's take a moment to pour one out for one of the most interesting All Black's socials. Rest in tweets.
Favourite things to post about: I can't remember :(
Twitter: We have ourselves to blame
Instagram: Shame on us
9. Damian McKenzie
Coldplay fan. Enough said.
Favourite things to post about: Rugby, rugby friends, Coldplay.
Twitter: No account found
Instagram: 122k followers
8. Waisake Naholo
Solid emoji game. And his Twitter account is not just Instagram reposts, which is always a bonus.
Favourite things to post about: Rugby, solo adventures with his bulldog.
Twitter: 11.6k followers
Instagram: 93.9k followers
7. Ben Smith
As you would expect from "Ben from accounts": warm, family friendly, vanilla.
Favourite things to post about: Rugby, family, gardening.
Twitter: 29.3k followers
Instagram: 128k followers
6. Rieko Ioane
Best selfie-taker in the All Blacks.
Favourite things to post about: Rugby, family, American sports.
Twitter: 5.2k followers
Instagram: 151k followers
5. Ardie Savea
Best hair in the game. Owns two gorgeous Siberian Huskys. King of Winterfell.
Favourite things to post about: Family, rugby, wolves.
Twitter: 31.6k followers
Instagram: 160k followers
4. Nehe Milner-Skudder
Cutest All Blacks couple goes to: Nehe Milner-Skudder and Hanna Tevita. An All Black and an actress – doesn't get much better than that.
Favourite things to post about: Rugby, cute couple pics.
Twitter: 15.4k followers
Instagram: 181k followers
3. Beauden Barrett
First-fives get all the girls, attention, points, and followers. But to be fair, Barrett has a pretty fire Instagram account so he makes up for his No.10 privilege. Also, nice fishing pics bro.
Favourite things to post about: Fishing, rugby, golf, cute couple pics, cute Barrett bro pics.
Twitter: 91.8k followers
Instagram: 337k followers
2. TJ Perenara
Perenara was one of the few athletes to speak out against Israel Folau's homophobic comments on social media. And he has shown through his actions, that he is passionate about his support of the LGBTQI community and is willing to use his platform to affect change. Sometimes, there are bigger things in life than rugby, and fishing. Oh and he also streams his Fortnite gaming sessions on Twitch – something for everyone.
Favourite things to post about: Rugby, family, gaming, equality.
Twitter: 41.5k followers
Instagram: 145k followers
1. Sonny Bill Williams
There was only ever going to be one winner here. Williams is not only one of the most explosive and exciting athletes New Zealand has ever seen, he's also pretty funny, a family man, and seems like an overall good guy. He's also the most followed Kiwi athlete on Twitter – a must follow by the way.
Favourite things to post about: Rugby, family, his faith, light-hearted jabs at the media.
Twitter: 825k followers
Instagram: 451k followers