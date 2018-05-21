Police have recovered boxer David Nyika's stolen Commonwealth Games medal.

Detective Sergeant Paul Slater confirmed today the boxer was "stoked" to have it returned.

"Firstly everyone in the CCTV footage was identified and most importantly we got the medal back!, Waikato police said on Facebook.

"That is so awesome! Well done to Paul and your team. I am sure David Nyika will be stoked."

Police had previously released CCTV images from an Auckland retail premises of people they believed could help locate the medal.

The heavyweight boxer had appealed for those responsible for stealing his Commonwealth Games gold medal from his car in Hamilton to return it – "no questions asked".

Nyika told the Herald he had run through a few emotions since discovering the loss of his medal – won recently at the Gold Coast after he beat Australian Jason Whateley in the final.

He was first shocked, then embarrassed and now disappointed. Nyika said he had the medal in his car because he was often showing to family and friends and children on visits to schools.

The 22-year-old discovered the loss shortly before visiting a school. "The school had a 'dress as your hero' day. Some dressed up as Ironman from the Avengers and so on, but there was one kid who dressed up as me, which was pretty cool," Nyika said.