One of the key assistants of England rugby coach Eddie Jones has left his job with the national team to take up a role at club level.

Defense coach Paul Gustard will leave the England set-up after the three-test tour of South Africa in June to become head of rugby at Harlequins.

Jones said on Monday of the 42-year-old Gustard: "He is a talented young English coach and a very good choice for the role. He has made a big contribution to the England coaching team."

Gustard was under contract with England until 2019, having joined Jones' coaching staff in January 2016.

- AP

