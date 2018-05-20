The best and worst from Super Rugby's week 14 action.

BACK OF THE WEEK

Israel Folau – Waratahs

Folau had himself a night against the Highlanders to guide his side to an important and rare win over a Kiwi team. The Wallabies fullback was at his dynamic best, scoring two tries, racking up the running metres, beating defenders and showing his passing ability.

FORWARD OF THE WEEK

Marcos Kremer - Jaguares

The Argentinian side had a massive win over the Bulls and Kremer had his fingerprints all over it. The loose forward went searching for the ball, with 14 carries for 44 metres, beating defenders and scoring a try. An impressive performance.

COACH KILLER

Tevita Nabura

Not a tough pick this week. When is it ever a good idea to extend your leg and connect with the chin of an opposition player? The answer is never, Tevita. Never.

UPS

Waratahs

Sure, they beat a Highlanders side who were a man down for the best part of the 80 minutes, but they did end the 40-game Australian drought against Kiwi teams. That comes on the back of what was a strong effort against the Crusaders. They're in good form, and look likely to press on and top the Australian conference.

Jaguares

It took them 12 matches, but the Argentinian side have finally secured a bonus point. With a 54-24 thrashing of the Bulls, the Jaguares move up to seventh on the ladder and one step closer to securing a spot in the playoffs

DOWNS

Stormers

After falling to an under-strength Chiefs team last week, the Stormers let one slip against the Sunwolves. A late Hayden Parker try proved to be the difference as the Stormers let an opportunity get away from them and saw their playoff hopes get that much slimmer.

Bulls

If the Bulls want to still be playing when the playoffs arrive, they're going the wrong way about it. Looking likely to be one of a few teams battling for one of the final spot in the post-season, a thrashing at the hands of the Jaguares did them no favours.