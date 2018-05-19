There were dramatic scenes on South African television on Saturday evening (Sunday NZT) as former Springboks player Ashwin Willemse walked off set after accusing fellow presenters Nick Mallett and Naas Botha of 'undermining' him.

The incident came following the Lions' win over the Brumbies at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

Presumably being asked for his assessment of the game, Willemse instead used the air-time to voice his frustrations at Mallett and Botha, who he called "two individuals who played in an apartheid / segregated era."

Botha and Mallett are former Springboks, with Botha having captained the Springboks.

Willemse continued by saying that he couldn't work with people who undermined him before walking off the set.

Willemse, who made 19 appearances for South Africa between 2003 and 2007, said he was happy to have confronted Mallett and Botha on live television so "that people can see."

SuperSport host Motshidisi Mohono called the incident "unfortunate" after Willemse unhooked his microphone and walked off the set.

You can watch a clip of the incident below.