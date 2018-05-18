The first All Blacks squad of the season is announced on Sunday at 9.30am, and there are plenty of tough calls for the All Blacks selectors to make.

The selectors will pick 33 players to take on France in the three-test series starting on June 9, and as well as the questions surrounding the make-up of the squad, there is also uncertainty about who will make the first starting XV of the season.

So, with the selectors still mulling over their decisions, we have thrown open the selection process to you.

Who would make your first starting XV of the season for the All Blacks? Have your say in our poll below.

