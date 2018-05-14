A second US syndicate is hoping to enter the America's Cup.

Team USA21, described as a grassroots effort built around Taylor Canfield's successful match-racing team, want to join the New York Yacht Club to contest the 2021 Cup in Auckland, reports Sail-World.com.

One of Canfield's crew, Mike Buckley, said the hardest thing was raising money for the challenge.

Buckley is an American professional sailor competing in a variety of keelboats ranging from Melges 24's to TP52's in match and fleet racing. He joined Canfield's team on the World Match Racing Tour this year and was involved with their Congressional Cup win.

He said plans for a tilt at the Cup swung into action when Emirates Team New Zealand beat Oracle in Bermuda last year.

"We've had feelers out for eight months for funding partners and to be able to put the right people together for the design team. We also need to find the right yacht club and the right location.

"We need one or two more partners. We believe we have enough backing to get started, but we don't have all we need. But certainly we do have eight figures committed privately to our group right now.

"We do have some very committed investors who have given us the green light to buy a simulator and start employing designers - and have people working on this project full time - which is what a group of us are doing."

Team USA21 have until June 30 to enter the Cup, although late entries can be accepted to December 31 this year.

Ben Ainslie Racing and Luna Rossa are the other confirmed entries.