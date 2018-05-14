Warriors icon Simon Mannering will decide in the coming weeks whether to play on next year as he contemplates the prospect of retiring from the NRL.

The 286-game veteran remains an integral member of the side and a vital presence around the club he debuted for back in 2005.

However, teenage second-rower Isaiah Papali'i has been preferred by coach Stephen Kearney over the past fortnight, leaving him to come off the bench to share the duties at lock with starting forward Adam Blair.

Speaking after Saturday's demoralising 32-0 defeat to the Sydney Roosters, Mannering was unsure whether he'll extend his career into a 15th season in 2019.

The 31-year-old plans on making the biggest decision of his career over the bye weekend in round 13 following Friday's away game against Parramatta, and the May 26 clash with South Sydney at Mt Smart Stadium.

"I don't want to leave it too late in the season and we have a couple of games before the bye and that might be a good time to assess where I'm at," said Mannering.

"I'll have a good talk with my family and make an informed decision from there."

The former Warriors and Kiwis captain insists he is enjoying playing a reduced role after missing the first five games of the season with a neck injury, but admits it has taken him longer than expected to find full fitness.

The tough as nails forward has never been one to complain despite often carrying injuries that would sideline other players.

He suffered a fractured eye socket in his third game back in the round seven win over the Dragons but would only laugh and offered a "no comment" when asked whether the problem was affecting him.

He denies the move to the pine could be read as a pointer that he will finish up at the end of the year and expects his role will vary throughout the remainder of the season.

"No, it's all good. It works with our rotation with the forwards and I'm happy to do whatever role the team needs me to," he said.

"I just wanted to get some games under my belt. Missing the start of the season it's taken longer than I thought.

"But I'm very comfortable playing 80 minutes if I have to and I'm enjoying the role coming off the bench, but I'm sure it will be an on and off thing throughout the year."

He's still keen to add to his tally of 44 test appearances and is excited by the prospect of playing in the Kiwis historic but controversial mid-season test against England in Denver on June 23.

"I would love to go over there and play in America," he said.

"I know there's a lot of negatives around the game with the travel and all that but there's also a lot of positives.

"It's an awesome opportunity but time will tell. Obviously we've got a new coach in charge so I don't know what his strategy will be and what team he wants to pick."

Mannering is pleased by the appointment of new Kiwis coach Michael Maguire, but expressed regret that former coach David Kidwell had paid the price after last year's failed World Cup campaign.

"I do really feel for Kiddy," he said.

''I know how passionate he is and how much he wanted the best for the Kiwis. I can't knock the bloke, he's a really good fella and it's just unfortunate the whole situation.

"But now Michael's on board with the Kiwis and we all need to get behind him and he's in there for the long term and that's good.

"Hopefully they can build something there and get back to having a bit of pride back in the jersey and performing the way we know they can."

