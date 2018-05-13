Heavyweight boxer David Nyika is appealing for those responsible for stealing his Commonwealth Games gold medal from his car in Hamilton a fortnight ago to return it – "no questions asked".

Nyika told the Herald he had run through a few emotions since discovering the loss of his medal – won recently at the Gold Coast after he beat Australian Jason Whateley in the final.

He was first shocked, then embarrassed and now disappointed. Nyika said he had the medal in his car because he was often showing to family and friends and children on visits to schools.

The 22-year-old discovered the loss shortly before visiting a school. "The school had a 'dress as your hero' day. Some dressed up as Ironman from the Avengers and so on, but there was one kid who dressed up as me, which was pretty cool," Nyika said.

Advertisement

Nyika said the police had been extremely helpful and were pursuing "positive leads" so he is hopeful of getting it back. Four years ago Nyika won gold as a light heavyweight at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

"I was a bit embarrassed at first," Nyika said. "But I have talked to a lot of people and they've said 'no one has the right to go through your belongings or break into your car," he said. "If anyone knows anything about it I would ask them to please contact the police.

"It's not valuable to anyone else – no one is going to melt it down. It's disappointing and a bit of a shame, but hopefully I'll get it back."

Nyika said he had gone on holiday in Australia following the Commonwealth Games and his medal win was "still pretty fresh", which was why he had stored it in his car.

He said police would release more details to the public today.

Nyika is considering turning professional and recently met with Joseph Parker's trainer Kevin Barry.