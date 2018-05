The Black Ferns Sevens have thrashed Australia in the final of the Canada world series event in Langford in a perfect performance.

New Zealand scored eight tries to none to record their biggest ever win over their rivals.

Earier they came back from 10-0 down to defeat the USA 33-10 in the semifinals. Woodman scored a hat-trick in a 17-12 quarter-final win over England.

Australia advanced to the final following an extra-time win over France.