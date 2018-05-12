All Black prop Joe Moody has been accused of a "cheap shot" on Wallaby Kurtley Beale during last night's Crusaders win, and will face a judicial hearing after his return to Super Rugby.
And SANZAAR officials have already agreed with Australian critics of the match officials, saying Moody's tackle on the little back had met the red card threshold.
Moody has been cited for the incident in the 35th minute. To rub salt into the wounds, Moody scored a try with his hit on Beale helping to lay the groundwork.
Former Wallaby forward Stephen Hoiles accused Moody on Fox Sports of using a "cheap shot", after the Crusaders prop felled Beale with an apparent elbow to the throat.
He also called on Australian players need to cheat more, if they are to succeed.
"The reality is, we've got to start cheating better," Hoiles said on Fox Sports.
"That's what we as Aussies need to do. We need to start running players off the ball.
"We have to be a little bit craftier off the ball. That's what Australian rugby needs to do. We can't let the referee make all these decisions."
Another pundit Rod Kafer labelled the hit a "a red card offence … the guy should not have been on the field."
Wallaby great George Gregan intimated the failure to send off Moody was influential as the Crusaders staged an amazing comeback from 0 – 29 down in Christchurch to keep New Zealand's long Super Rugby winning run over Australian teams alive.
Gregan said: "That's in front of the ball, he shouldn't be in front of the ball. He shouldn't be taking a man out with his elbow to throat and he ends up becoming the tryscorer."
Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson — a former Crusader — accused New Zealand referee Ben O'Keefe of missing the incident saying: "It's an elbow to the head, so I'm sure the powers to be will look at that."