Join us for live Super Rugby updates as the Blues host the Hurricanes at Eden Park.

The Blues have had a major boost ahead of Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Hurricanes with Sonny Bill Williams returning to the side.

Williams hasn't played since suffering a wrist injury in the round five defeat to the Stormers.

He joins fellow All Black Ofa Tuungafasi in the starting lineup after the prop missed the last three weeks of action. The other player to return off the injury list is outside back Melani Nanai who is listed in the reserves.

Williams comes in to the midfield with Orbyn Leger, leaving All Black Rieko Ioane to move to the right wing. Rookie Caleb Clarke, named today in the New Zealand Under-20 side, will make his second start on the left wing with Matt Duffie retained at fullback.

"It is great to have Ofa back, and it is awesome for the team to know we have him for a further three years and Sonny has been fizzing to get back on the field," said coach Tana Umaga.

"In the main we have the same team that played well last week. We will take confidence from that but we also understand we need to lift to another level this week for this big challenge."

Blues: 15. Matt Duffie, 14. Rieko Ioane, 13. Orbyn Leger, 12. Sonny Bill Williams, 11. Caleb Clarke, 10. Stephen Perofeta, 9. Augustine Pulu (c); 8. Akira Ioane, 7. Dalton Papalii, 6. Jerome Kaino, 5. Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu, 3. Ofa Tuungafasi, 2. James Parsons, 1. Ross Wright.

Reserves: 16. Matt Moulds, 17. Pauliasi Manu, 18. Sione Mafileo, 19. Ben Nee-Nee or Lyndon Dunshea, 20. Kara Pryor, 21. Jonathan Ruru or Sam Nock, 22. Dan Kirkpatrick, 23 Melani Nanai.

Hurricanes: 15. Nehe Milner-Skudder, 14. Julian Savea, 13. Matt Proctor, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Ben Lam, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. Finlay Christie, 8. Gareth Evans, 7. Ardie Savea, 6. Brad Shields (c), 5. Sam Lousi, 4. Vaea Fifita, 3. Jeff Toomaga-Allen, 2. Ricky Riccitelli, 1. Toby Smith.

Reserves: 16. James O'Reilly, 17. Chris Eves, 18. Ben May, 19. Michael Fatialofa, 20. Blade Thompson, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Ihaia West, 23. Jordie Barrett.