Back-up hooker Karl Lawton's energetic Warriors debut won him plenty of fans but it's his knockabout Aussie slang that's helped him win over his new teammates.

Warriors players rushed in to celebrate with Lawton, after he came off the bench to score two tries in the second-half of last week's win over Wests Tigers.

The 22-year-old Titans recruit only joined the Auckland-based club a week before the season began on a two-year deal, but his laidback style and quirky catchphrases have generated plenty of laughs around their Mt Smart headquarters.

Leading in to last week's match, Lawton was given the honour of coming up with a chant for the players in their team huddle. He didn't disappoint, producing a dry one-liner that had the right balance of humour within a game-related message.

"I told the boys at the captain's run, we had a huddle together with all hands in and they said the phrase was on me," explained Lawton.

"So I said, 'everyone, let's get keen, on three! Keen on three! One, two, three, 'let's get keen!'

"They laugh at my terminology and the Aussie slang. Sick and hectic, apparently I say those two words a lot.



"Everything's sick and hectic and they all just crack-up laughing every time."

Lawton receives treatment after his horror injury on debut for the Titans against the Warriors in 2016. Photo / Photosport.

It's a good thing Lawton has a sense of humour and isn't one to hold grudges.

He's now good friends with two players who accidentally contributed to turning his first grade debut from a dream into a nightmare, when he dislocated his ankle and fractured his leg playing against the Warriors in 2016.

"It was actually Bully (Issac Luke) holding me up and then Bunty (Afoa) came in from the back and sort of slid over my ankle and it just went out from underneath me," he told Radio Sport.

"It was a pretty gory sight and the boys said they were feeling a bit sick after watching that one.

"It didn't actually compound but it was 180 degrees, so it was facing the complete opposite way, and then it just clicked and spun around by itself.

"Bunty actually apologised and they were both texting me after the game which was good.

"That was a true show of character right there and they're good blokes."

After a lengthy recovery, he bounced back last year to make 11 more first-grade outings with the Gold Coast proving capable of slotting in at dummyhalf and also five-eighth, lock and centre.

His trifecta of good looks, colourful personality and funny-guy reputation make him a marketer's dream, and if he can cement himself in first grade it wouldn't surprise if he was to establish himself as a new cult-hero among the Penrose faithful.

More recently his focus has been all on football, and with Luke still needing to prove he can bounce back from a dislocated shoulder, Lawton is ready to add to his tally of appearances either as a replacement in the starting side or off the bench in tomorrow's clash against the Sydney Roosters.

Whether Luke plays or not, he has been soaking up plenty of tips and advice from the 30-year-old veteran.

"I have learned a lot off him. He's very knowledgeable old Issac," he said.

"I try and take a few notes from his book and copy a few things that he does.

"He's got some good defensive tricks and shown me a few little things that will really help my game improve.

"I just think I need to be a little craftier. No one's game is ever perfect, Cameron Smith has just about nailed it, but if I could just pick up a bit more skill I think that's a part that I could always improve on."

Warriors v Roosters at Mt Smart Stadium, Saturday, 5pm

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c) 2. David Fusitu'a 3. Peta Hiku 4. Solomone Kata 5. Ken Maumalo 6. Blake Green 7. Mason Lino 8. Bunty Afoa 9. Issac Luke 10. Agnatius Paasi 11. Simon Mannering 12. Tohu Harris 13. Adam Blair

Interchange: 14. Karl Lawton 15. Sam Lisone 16. Isaiah Papali'i 17. James Gavet 18. Sam Cook 20. Jazz Tevaga 21. Albert Vete 22. Anthony Gelling

Sydney Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Joseph Manu 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Mitchell Aubusson 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Luke Keary 7. Cooper Cronk 8. Sio Siua Taukeiaho 9. Jake Friend 10. Dylan Napa 11. Boyd Cordner (c) 12. Ryan Matterson 13. Isaac Liu

Interchange: 14. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 15. Zane Tetevano 16. Kurt Baptiste 17. Victor Radley 18. Nat Butcher 19. Sitili Tupouniua 20. Frank Paul Nuuausala 21. Mitchell Cornish

Refs: Matt Cecchin, Jon Stone

