When a 10-year-old club cricketer from Kumeu sent a message to a sporting legend asking for batting tips, he never expected a response on a global scale.

But two years after Auckland boy Felix Anderson penned a letter to former Pakistan captain Younis Khan, the retired batsman answered his call.

In a letter to Khan, Anderson, now 12, said he was in awe of the Pakistani's batting technique and wished to receive some advice in the hope he'd one day play international cricket.

"Dear Mr Khan, my name is Felix. I'm 10 years old and live in New Zealand," the Auckland cricketer wrote.

"I'm writing to you because you are one of my biggest heroes. Your technique is beautiful to watch. How perfect your cover drive is; or how well your cut is timed. Your 318 against Sri Lanka was incredible to watch, it showed me how much I want to be a professional cricketer and bat 3rd.

"Also, this year against England your 218 was spectacular. You're an excellent slip fielder and a very reliable batsman.

"Can you please give me some advice on the cut shot, or the cover drive? Good luck in your upcoming matches, and have a happy new year. Felix Anderson."

In the letter, Felix drew an image of Younis Khan raising his bat following his triple century against Sri Lanka.

When a young cricketer from Kumeu messaged Pakistan great Younis Khan for some batting tips, he didn't expect a response two years later. Photo / Getty / Twitter

After sending the letter to Khan more than two years ago, the prolific Pakistan batsman responded with a video.

Taking to Twitter on April 26, Khan wrote: "Dear Felix, thank you for this sweet letter. I know this is almost two years old, but it only came across me now. I will surely make a small video to give you some tips as you requested."

And two weeks after Khan's initial response, as promised, he posted a video to Felix on how to master the cover drive.

"As promised, here is the coaching tip manual on the cover drive and cut shot for the 12 year old Felix from New Zealand who wrote a letter to me. I hope you enjoy this, practice it & improve your game. All the best Felix. Hope to see you playing for your country one day."

Former List A cricketer and current Kumeu player/coach Tauseef Satti thanks Khan for his response and said Felix was "super excited to hear back from you" and will "include these drills" in Kumeu's winter academy sessions.