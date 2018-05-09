Saturday's clash between the Warriors and Sydney Roosters will see Māori culture fully integrated into the NRL's annual Indigenous Round for the first time.

Tohu Harris (Ngāti Kahungunu), Issac Luke (Nga Ruahine Rangi, Te Atiawa) and Peta Hiku (Ngāriki Kaiputahi) in the Warriors' Indigenous jerseys. Photo / Twitter/NZWarriors

Previously the round was dedicated entirely to Australia's indigenous people, but the game's governing body moved to recognise New Zealand's Māori culture as part of the Warriors home game against the Tri-Colours at Mt Smart Stadium.

While the 15 other clubs will wear jerseys marked with an Australian indigenous flavour this weekend, the Warriors will play in a strip depicting New Zealand's Māori heritage.

The jersey features a toa, armed with a patu, and a tewhatewha. Photo / Photosport

The front of the jersey features a design of a toa (warrior), armed with a patu, an attacking and defensive weapon, and a tewhatewha, a long-handled weapon shaped like an axe.

Ferns in the design represent New Zealand while the mist is spirit (wairua) - a connector to New Zealand's ancestors and to the earth mother and sky father. The back of the jersey features an image of Rangitoto Island, giving the jersey a direct connection to Auckland.

The jersey got the thumbs up from fans on Twitter.

The club have enlisted a cultural adviser to tailor a programme to capture the essence of the day.

The pre-match entrances by the teams will differ from the norm with the Warriors taking the field first, as they are greeted by a performance from local Auckland cultural group The Haka Experience.

A karanga (welcome chant) will then welcome the Roosters on to field followed by a brief ceremonial welcome.

Before kick-off representatives from both sides will engage in an exchange of cultural gifts.

Warriors v Roosters at Mt Smart Stadium, Saturday, 5pm

Warriors:

1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c) 2. David Fusitu'a 3. Peta Hiku 4. Solomone Kata 5. Ken Maumalo 6. Blake Green 7. Mason Lino 8. Bunty Afoa 9. Issac Luke 10. Agnatius Paasi 11. Simon Mannering 12. Tohu Harris 13. Adam Blair

Interchange: 14. Karl Lawton 15. Sam Lisone 16. Isaiah Papali'i 17. James Gavet 18. Sam Cook 20. Jazz Tevaga 21. Albert Vete 22. Anthony Gelling

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Joseph Manu 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Mitchell Aubusson 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Luke Keary 7. Cooper Cronk 8. Sio Siua Taukeiaho 9. Jake Friend 10. Dylan Napa 11. Boyd Cordner (c) 12. Ryan Matterson 13. Isaac Liu

Interchange: 14. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 15. Zane Tetevano 16. Kurt Baptiste 17. Victor Radley 18. Nat Butcher 19. Sitili Tupouniua 20. Frank Paul Nuuausala 21. Mitchell Cornish

Refs: Matt Cecchin, Jon Stone