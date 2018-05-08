It's not exactly betting the house but one punter is at least putting a house deposit on the Hurricanes to beat the Blues on Saturday night.

According to the TAB, a punter has put $100,000 on the Hurricanes to win at Eden Park. The odds are set at $1.23, meaning the punter would take home $23,000. The Blues are $4 outsiders.

#BigBet: One punter has put down $100,000 on the Hurricanes to beat the Blues at $1.23. How confident are you in the Canes extending their winning streak?



All the odds: https://t.co/m66bsMyL3a pic.twitter.com/YbMoYkPln5 — TAB Sport (@TAB_Sport) May 8, 2018

It's almost a year since the Blues won a Super Rugby game at Eden Park, last tasting a home victory against the Cheetahs on May 12 last year.

Since then, the Blues have played the Chiefs twice, Sharks, Highlanders and Jaguares at home, drawing the first then losing four straight.

Advertisement

They've beaten the Hurricanes just once in their last five outings and haven't fellow New Zealand since 2016.