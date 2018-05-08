Spanish team MAPFRE has won Leg 8 of the Volvo Ocean Race by passing Peter Burling's Team Brunel in the final 500 metres in light, shifty winds to cap a remarkable comeback.

MAPFRE, the team of Blair Tuke and skippered by Xabi Fernandez, vaulted back into the overall lead of the bluewater classic. The margin after nearly 16 days of racing was just 1-minute and 1-second.

The Spanish crew had been in fifth place with 300 miles to go on the leg of 5,700 nautical miles.

In a slow-motion finish in the fog, MAPFRE caught a puff of wind on the approach to the final turning mark and passed Team Brunel at dawn Tuesday local time.

Team Brunel finished second and American-Danish entry Vestas 11th Hour Racing, whose home port is Newport, finished third.

"It was certainly a pretty crazy finish to the leg," said Tuke.

"We found ourselves right at the back of the fleet and not a good position at all. We kept believing. A couple of opportunities came our way at the end of the leg with different weather shifts and we made sure we took them. Got into Newport this morning and there was light wind and the opportunity arose to pass Dongfeng and Brunel and we managed to do that," he said.

"The last two miles took three hours or something as we were basically going against the current. Literally sailing 15-20 metres from the shore and the wind was super light so it was really challenging but we managed to keep the boat moving the whole time and slowly got away from Dongfeng and the Brunel guys were next in our sights. Considering where we were a week ago, we never thought we would be there, but once we got in that situation we didn't want to stop and see if we could finish it off and we managed to do that."

Tuke said it was always good to get one over his Olympic 49er teammate Burling.

"It's always nice to get one over Pete but I feel for him a little bit. They led for most of the leg but that's racing. It's not over till it's over…they'll also be happy. That's two good legs in a tow for them now and they're right up there on the overall. They are going to be very hard to beat the rest of the way," Tuke said.

- AP