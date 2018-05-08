Shaun Johnson has been ruled out of the Warriors clash with the Roosters this Saturday, but there is good news for the two other high profile players who were injured last week.

Issac Luke has been named at hooker, despite dislocating his shoulder in the 26-4 win over the Tigers while Adam Blair is also expected to start after leaving the field with an ankle injury.

Mason Lino will start at halfback in the only change to the playing 17 named for the Warriors' clash with the Roosters.

The 24-year-old Lino will make his fourth appearance of the season after previously filling the position against the Roosters, North Queensland and Melbourne.

Advertisement

Johnson has been omitted after being forced off the field in the 70th minute of the victory over the Wests Tigers but Luke and Blair are in contention to play.

Luke was forced off with a shoulder injury in the 55th minute while Blair left the field with an ankle complaint after returning from the bench for his second stint.

"Adam is fine and will play," said Warriors head coach Stephen Kearney.

"We gave Issac every chance to play last week after injuring his knee against Melbourne and he came through. Once again, we'll give him every opportunity this week."

There's one change on the extended bench with utility Jazz Tevaga (shoulder) back after he was unavailable last week.

The second-placed Warriors face another tough examination this week with the Roosters sitting sixth on the ladder after going to a 5-4 record with their 22-20 victory over Manly last Sunday.

When the two sides met in the fourth round the Roosters, who came into the season as one of the premiership favourites, fell to a 6-30 loss at Allianz Stadium.

Since then the Roosters have beaten Cronulla 28-10, lost to South Sydney 14-26, had a 6-0 win over Canterbury-Bankstown, lost to the Dragons 8-24 and accounted for Manly.

The Warriors have had an identical win-loss-win-loss-win sequence in their last five matches against North Queensland, Brisbane, St George Illawarra, Melbourne and the Tigers.



Warriors v Sydney Roosters

5.00pm, Saturday, May 12, 2018

Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland

Warriors

1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C)

2 David Fusitu'a

3 Peta Hiku

4 Solomone Kata

5 Ken Maumalo

6 Blake Green

7 Mason Lino

8 Bunty Afoa

9 Issac Luke

10 Agnatius Paasi

11 Simon Mannering

12 Tohu Harris

13 Adam Blair

Interchange

14 Karl Lawton

15 Sam Lisone

16 Isaiah Papali'i

17 James Gavet

18 Sam Cook

20 Jazz Tevaga

21 Albert Vete

22 Anthony Gelling

Four to be omitted

Coach | Stephen Kearney