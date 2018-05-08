Former South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Michael Maguire looks set to be named the new head coach of the Kiwis.

Reports from Australia have suggested the 44-year-old has fastened as the favourite to be awarded the job vacated by David Kidwell after a disastrous World Cup campaign, with confirmation of his appointment by NZ Rugby League imminent.

"It hasn't been announced yet, but my understanding is that Michael Maguire will be named as the New Zealand coach," Jimmy Smith, pundit and former NRL player, told Fox Sport's Bill and Boz show on Monday night.

"I know Graham Lowe was very strong coming out in support of Barnett…he's missed out on the job, Michael Maguire will get it," Smith added.

Maguire was sacked as Rabbitohs coach last year after a dreadful campaign, with just nine wins from 24 games. This season he had been working for the NRL as their high performance coach for referees.

Maguire spent five years at the Redfern-based Rabbitohs, highlighted by an NRL Premiership win in 2014 to break a 43-year title drought.

Maguire has been vocal with his interest for the job, telling NRL 360 a fortnight ago that it was an opportunity which had long piqued his interest.

"The international game has always appealed to myself to build, especially [a team] of New Zealand's calibre, would be a great experience," Maguire said.

Former Rabbitohs coach Des Hasler was an early favourite to be the next coach of the Kiwis, replacing David Kidwell, but he ruled himself out last month, stating he would rather coach again in the NRL next.

Former Sea Eagles coach Geoff Toovey revealed last month that he had been passed over for the job.

The Kiwis next play in June's Denver Test against England, meaning a new coach is likely to be announced shortly.