A promise is a promise. Snooker player Mark Williams fronted a press conference naked after winning a dramatic world snooker championship final this morning.

Williams said he would front the presser naked on the eve of the final against four-time champion John Higgins in Sheffield.

"Cold in here innit," Williams said who admitted he watched last year's final in a caravan.

Williams won the final 18 frames to 16 to capture his third world title, 15 years after his with last. The Welshman held off a late fightback from Higgins who trailed 14-7 earlier in the day.

Mark Williams of Wales poses for a picture with his trophy after winning the World Snooker Championship. Photo / Getty

Higgins came back from 15-10 down to level at 15-all during the final session, but Williams held his nerve to win.