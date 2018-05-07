Reports of South African teams quitting Super Rugby for Europe have gained validity with a leading provincial president saying that money will dictate the shape of the game.

Lions president Kevin de Klerk has told the Daily Telegraph there is a real chance South African sides will defect to Europe once the current Sanzaar broadcasting deal ends in 2020.

A Wales Online report this week has sent shocks through the game, after it claimed the Sharks, Lions and Stormers would soon be heading into the PRO14 competition joining teams from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Italy.

There were immediate denials from governing body SANZAAR and further to that, Sharks chief executive Gary Teichmann — a former Springboks captain — told Radio Sport this morning there had been no discussions about PRO14.

Sharks boss Gary Teichmann...baffled by PRO14 reports. Photo / Getty Images

Teichmann said the Sharks and Sanzaar were "on the same page" and discussing what the right format would be post 2020.

"No discussions have been held in terms of looking at PRO14 — I don't know where that has come from.

"We enjoy having New Zealand teams here in Durban, there's always a good rivalry between South African sides and New Zealand sides. Let's keep that going."

Discarded Super Rugby sides the Cheetahs and Kings have already broken down the door in Europe, competing this year in the PRO14.

South African teams considering following suit will not break the current contract, but it could be open slather after that.

Sharks president Kevin de Klerk (right) - European currency is making it difficult to stay in Super Rugby

De Klerk said: "Maybe ultimately, the millions of pounds on offer in Europe will influence the decision.

"There is nothing concrete at the moment. When this broadcasting deal comes to an end, there's going to need to be some close negotiations with Sanzaar.

"From my point of view, I would like to see South Africa remain in Super Rugby, but the European currency is making it difficult."

Many South African players are already in Europe and the Kings and Cheetahs are reported to have brought substantial money into the PRO14, which competes against the English and French domestic competitions for limelight.

The Telegraph reported that if South African teams did quit Super Rugby, the country would still want to be part of the Rugby Championship involving test matches against New Zealand, Australia and Argentina.

Sanzaar is preparing a 12-year plan and the Sydney Morning Herald last week revealed options being considered.