An Aussie rules football boss in New Zealand is being investigated over claims he bullied a teenage player for his refusal to wear correct uniform socks.

The local branch of the Australia Football League has confirmed a review is being carried out into an incident allegedly involving its chief executive, Rob Vanstam, after the parent of a player made a formal complaint.

A request for comment from Vanstam was referred to a media liaison, who said: "As a review is currently under way with the AFLNZ board, Rob Vanstam is unable to comment.

"Given this matter is in the process of a review by the board of AFLNZ, we are not currently in a position to make any further comment.''

Advertisement

Aucklander Paul Tucker told the Herald he was upset about the handling of a situation that he claimed had put his teenage son off continuing his career in the AFL.

Jake Tucker, 17, was due to take the field at a premiership game in Auckland on March 11 when the alleged confrontation occurred in the changing rooms.

His father said there had been an ongoing issue with the uniform kit and Jake had turned to wearing plain dark socks instead of the issued ones as they were tearing his skin.

Coaches were aware of the situation, but some management staff had taken offence to it, he said.

"On that day of the 11th, Jake went into the changing room and the CEO just happened to be doing the runnings for the team he was playing for that day.

"As Jake sat down in the changing rooms, getting changed, [Vanstam] leaned over and basically used every expletive under the sun to basically say: 'Are you going to wear the socks or not?'

"My son actually read out to me what he said ...but [Jake] basically sat there calmly and said: 'I'm still a minor, so if you really want to go into this, please go and talk to my parents'."

Tucker alleges that after Vanstam left the changing rooms, he found him.

"He was very agitated, walked straight up to me and said: 'We need to have a chat'. I says: 'Well, is this about the socks?' He said yes. So I said: 'We can have this discussion another time. I'll get Jake and we'll leave'.

"I walked down to the changing rooms and as I got to turn into the tunnel, he was alongside me and he dropped his shoulder and basically shoulder-barged me out of the way."

Tucker said that second alleged incident was witnessed by at least three people.

"I was completely gobsmacked by that. I had to step back and think: 'What just happened and why did that happen'?"

An official complaint was lodged that evening. The next day, Tucker said Vanstam phoned him to apologise.

However, Tucker felt full responsibility was not being taken, as no reason was given for the apology and members of the organisation's board had not been made aware of the situation.

Tucker said he was still waiting to hear the outcome and a meeting with the reviewer and his son was being organised.

Meanwhile, his son was happy to play only at club level, despite being the 2017 number one AFL NZ Draft pick.

"It's just too much politics. All he wanted to do was play.''