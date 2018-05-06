The best and worst from Super Rugby's week 12 action.

BACK OF THE WEEK

Ben Lam - Hurricanes

That Lam is scoring tries for fun and making it look as easy as a training session was evidenced further in Wellington on Saturday against the Lions when he got another three. He has scored 12 in nine matches now and the big wing has clearly gone to a new level this season.

FORWARD OF THE WEEK

Jordan Taufua - Crusaders

The No8 said on one of his social media platforms that he was about to enter "beastmode" and he certainly did against the Rebels at AAMI Park.The powerful Taufua, one of the more consistent loosies in New Zealand at the moment, was a danger tobe around at times.

COACH KILLER

Kurtley Beale - Waratahs

Hero or zero — Beale's crossfield kick when the Waratahs had the Blues on the rack at Brookvale Oval could have paid off spectacularly had Israel Folau, all by himself on the Blues line, caught it. Instead it sailed into touch and proved to be the wrong option when keeping it tight was the smarter play.

UPS

Jaguares

A good scrum, very good defence, and a committed kick-chase game. The Jaguares, who fully deserved to beat the Chiefs in Rotorua for their second win in New Zealand, will be a danger if they progress to the playoffs, as is now expected.

Seta Tamanivalu

There were various attacking weapons among the Crusaders who deserve to be praised after their eight-try, 55-10 shellacking of the Rebels in Melbourne, but right wing Tamanivalu was probably the best. His run from 50m out next to the sideline where he escaped three tackles in the space of a suburban hallway for a try assist was stunning.

DOWNS

Chiefs

It's not happening forthe Chiefs at the moment. Well beaten by the Jaguares after their bye last weekend, they now must regroup foradifficult assignment against the Stormers in Cape Town. The Chiefs need Sam Cane back sharpish.

Australian rugby

The Aussies are down and out and it's difficult to see how they can comeback from the Waratahs' defeat to the Blues in Sydney which extended their losing streak to 38 matches. Their next chance? The Crusaders v Waratahs in Christchurch next Saturday. It does not bode well.