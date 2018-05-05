Sir Alex Ferguson was rushed to hospital this morning to undergo emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

An ambulance was called to his home in Cheshire at 9am this morning and took him to Macclesfield district hospital.

A statement from Man Utd read: "Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage.

"The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery."

His son, Darren Ferguson, missed Doncaster's final game of the season against Wigan as news emerged.

The current condition of the 76-year-old former Manchester United manager is not yet known.

A statement from Doncaster read: "Rovers manager Darren Ferguson will not be at Saturday's game due to family reasons. Gavin Strachan will oversee the final game of the Sky Bet League One season in the manager's absence.

"Darren asks for privacy, and will provide an update through the club during the week."