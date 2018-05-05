The Warriors are back.

Going on this evidence, you can put the Anzac Day meltdown in Melbourne down as a blip, rather than an ongoing cause for concern.

The Warriors have beaten the Tigers, and beaten them well, prevailing 26-4 at Mt Smart.

The scoreline could have been even higher, while their defence was impressive all night.

Ivan Cleary has fashioned a tenacious Tigers team – and the visitors weren't helped by a sin binning in either half – but the Warriors matched them for effort and grit, before outplaying them with skill and speed.

This was a return to what we have seen for most of this season. They ran hard, hit hard and made good decisions at the crucial times.

It was a tight contest for the first 50 minutes, before the Warriors accelerated away in the second half, bringing back the razzle dazzle as the game got loose.

Karl Lawton enjoyed a stunning debut with two opportunist tries, though the victory was soured by the loss of Issac Luke and Shaun Johnson, both of whom limped off in the second half.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck had another outstanding game, while the pack overshadowed their opposites, with Tohu Harris enjoying a strong return.

The Tigers had won the last four encounters between their two teams, and the spectre of Ivan Cleary still seems to haunt Mt Smart. He had the knack of toppling Warriors teams as Penrith coach, and continued that last year after he arrived at Leichardt. A number of ex-Warriors, including Ben Matulino and Elijah Taylor and Pita Godinet, added spice to the occasion.

After profiting down the right edge, it was no surprise when the Warriors opened the scoring through that route, with David Fusitu'a diving over for his 11th try of the season in the 12th minute.

Soon afterwards the Tigers went down to 12 men – when David Nofoaluma was sinbinned for a professional foul – and the home side ramped up the pressure.

James Gavet, in his first match since round three made an immediate impact, earning penalties from his first two hit ups. From the second, the Warriors extended their lead, with Ken Maumalo cantering over off a pinpoint Blake Green pass after 27 minutes.

Green's vision – and ability to manufacture a gap – is unparalleled in this current Warriors team, and reminds of Stacey Jones in his prime.

Then the home side seemed to clock off. They lost a little focus in the 10 minutes before halftime, giving up cheap penalties and letting the Tigers back into the game. Mahe Fonua's 32nd minute try – as he bulldozed over the top of Fusitu'a was just reward.

The Warriors started the second half with renewed energy, and their relentless pressure saw another Tigers player sent to the sin bin, with Taylor punished for repeated infringements.

But the Warriors couldn't make hay immediately. Fusitu'a looked to have scored, but it was rubbed out for one of those needless obstruction penalties, that frustrate coaches and fans alike.

It looked like the Tigers could gain some momentum, before Johnson's moment of magic.

The halfback sharp thinking to run the ball on the last tackle, allied with Peta Hiku's skillful flick and Fusitua's composure to make the right decision, made for one of the most memorable tries this year.

Luke left the field with an arm injury midway through the first half, allowing Lawton to make his Warriors debut. The former Gold Coast utility looked composed from his first touch and crossed for two tries in the space of five minutes, exhibiting pace for the first and power for the second.



Warriors 26 (D Fusitu'a, K Maumalo, S Johnson, K Lawton 2 tries; S Johnson 2 cons, pen)

Tigers 4 (M Fonua try)

Halftime: 12-4