Sam Lousi has committed to the Hurricanes for another season, signing with the Wellington-based Super Rugby club until the end of 2019.

The 26-year-old lock has been an important part of the Wellington club's 2018 campaign, and 2019 coach John Plumtree was delighted to have secured him for another year.

"We've already seen just how much improvement he has made during his time with the Hurricanes and we think he will actually continue to get better," he said.

"It makes a big difference for our planning for next year to be able to lock Sam's name on our squad list. I know he's also really pleased to be carrying on the work with us."

Lousi was working hard at both end for the Hurricanes this season, and was among the team leaders in made tackles, runs and offloads.

The 26-year-old has cotinued to improve since moving to rugby from a fleeting NRL career. After three games for the Warriors between 2012 and 2014, the Auckland-born forward signed with the Waratahs for the 2015 Super Rugby competition.

Since joining the Hurricanes for the 2017 campaign, Lousi has continued to develop and had become an important fixture in their pack.

He will come off the bench against the Lions tonight, with the Wellington club going into tonight match at Westpac Stadium chasing the Crusaders on the table.

Jordie Barrett has been a late withdrawal due to an ankle injury, with Nehe Milner-Skudder to start at fullback and Vince Aso coming onto the bench.