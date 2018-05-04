Follow live as the Crusaders take on the Rebels in Melbourne.

The Crusaders have won their last seven games in a row in Australia, their longest ever winning streak in the country.











Richie Mo'unga suffered a broken jaw in the Crusaders' win over the Stormers in Christchurch in March. For the following five weeks, he was unable to eat solid food and his body weight plummeted.

The first five-eighth lost five kilograms as he went through a long, arduous recovery period.

Advertisement

"To go through an injury like that, it's pretty tough," Mo'unga said.

Now, nine weeks after the incident and back near his 88kg playing weight, the 23-year-old is set to return to the park for the Crusaders this weekend.

After helping the side start the year with two wins on the trot, Mo'unga watched from the sidelines as his side dropped two games in a row following his injury.

With the Christchurch-based club on a five-match winning streak and sitting at the top of the table with a 7-2 record, Mo'unga was hoping to help their push toward the post-season.

And with the first All Blacks squad of the year to be announced on May 30, Mo'unga would have a few weeks to put his hand up for another shot at wearing the black jersey.

However, the No.10 was focused on the task at hand first and foremost.

"For me, it's just about the crusaders first," he said. "[Mike] Delany and [Mitchell] Hunt have been doing an awesome job, so for me it's about coming in, carrying that on and making sure I'm adding value to this team."

Joining Mo'unga in making his return from injury is midfielder Jack Goodhue, who is coming back from a hamstring injury.