Early in the career of Dane Coles his competitive characteristics sparked many confrontations. Somewhat ironically, it seems his off-field future lies in putting out fires.

Adversity often brings a fresh perspective, as has proved the case for Coles.

Near two years of frustration, borne from prolonged concussions and the crippling ACL injury he continues to battle, have seen the world-class All Blacks hooker chart some clear future goals.

One of which involves joining the fire service.

Short-term, Coles has come to the realisation he will not feature for the Hurricanes this year – aiming instead to begin his on-field comeback with the Wellington Lions in the Mitre 10 Cup after a probable nine-month recovery.

Playing a leading role at next year's World Cup, as he did the last, has stoked motivation during his at times lonely rehab on the stationary bike and rower since hobbling out of the All Blacks' first northern tour test in France last year.

Surgery followed in mid-December and, since then, time outside the rugby bubble has allowed Coles to take a step back and reassess.

Long-term, Coles is mapping plans to become a fireman in post-rugby life. When the time eventually comes to swap the ball for the hose, he is sure to be a welcome addition to the unsung industry.

Becoming a firefighter landed on Coles' radar largely because of former Hurricanes team-mate Reggie Goodes, the front-rower heading that way himself after being forced to retire earlier this year following a series of concussions.

Coles has been around long enough to appreciate nothing in this combative arena lasts forever. He turns 32 in December and has two sons, aged three and 18 months, to consider. While confident he will deliver a fair few quality years yet, this latest sideline stint offers the chance to plot his next career.

"I might get into the fire service. I've had a couple of meetings with some stations," an upbeat Coles tells the Herald this week. "Reggie Goodes is looking to go in and we're quite good mates so I've had a few coffees with him and talked about it."

While something of a surprise future career move, Kapiti-based Coles won't be New Zealand's first high-profile athlete to join the fire service.

Joseph Sullivan, gold medalist in the men's doubles sculls at the 2012 London Olympics and a key member of Team New Zealand's innovative pedal-powered system which pushed them to reclaim the America's Cup in Bermuda, is another.

"This time out has given me a bit more motivation because rugby can be taken away just like that so I've done a bit more financial planning to look after my family. I can't do too much with the knee but when that comes right hopefully I'll do a few things with the fire service or a few courses.

"I only decided in the last year or so. Nothing really floated my boat. It's still a long way off but it makes me excited about something after rugby which is nice."

Before then, though, Coles has unfinished rugby business. A knee brace to help progress extension seems to have worked with Coles now resuming running work. Once strength and stability is built, more specific training can then be undertaken.

Always tenacious, repeat injuries have now ingrained resilience.

"It's getting there. It's taken a bit of time but I'm just taking it week by week. She's a long job the ACL.

"There's no way I'll be playing Super Rugby so hopefully it's in the Mitre 10 Cup window. I'm not sure of the exact date yet. Once I get the confidence up in my running we'll have a bit more of an idea.

"It's been a pretty crap couple of years with the injuries. I learned a lot out of the concussion and at least with this I know there's going to be a return. The concussion was unknown. I know if I put the work in I'll be back playing footy. It's been frustrating but hopefully, I get a few more years at the end of my career.

"There's massive motivation to get back and play for the Hurricanes and then the World Cup. That's driving me at the moment."

Coles last played for Wellington in 2013. He considered a club return – last year he played No 8 for Poneke – but is quietly relishing the prospect of provincial rugby.

"Just to play any rugby would be nice. I haven't played for them in a while and that's the team that gave me my first opportunity so it would be awesome to pull on a Lions jersey again."

With Coles set to miss the three-test series against France in June, and the All Blacks intending to carry three hookers, intrigue centres on who will join incumbents Codie Taylor and Nathan Harris.

Coles feels Taranaki and Hurricanes rake Ricky Riccitelli deserves a crack.

"I've had a setback but Ricky has taken his game to another level. He's playing consistent footy so he'll have to go close. You've got Codie, and [Liam] Coltman at the Landers. There's always someone who will step up. I'll leave the selection to the coaches but I don't think they're lacking depth. Hopefully, I can earn the right to get back in there."

Outside rehab duties Coles has kept in close contact with the Hurricanes, organising team functions, earning his keep at numerous promotional events and helping guide the hooking crew.

Someone who tends to lead through actions, Coles has been impressed with the seamless transition of the Canes' leadership group, though would like to witness a true 80-minute performance.

Rare weekends at home have allowed him to free up his wife from parental obligations, and he is also savouring the wave that is the Warriors.

"I've been a Warriors fan for a long time so it's been good to watch the way they have started. Bit of setback against the Storm but I think they'll come back and beat the Tigers this week. Good to see everyone get on the bandwagon, too."

Such are his range of skills Coles would not look out of place hitting holes outside Shaun Johnson.

He certainly revolutionised the hooking role in union.

And, so, before he turns to dousing flames, Coles will dedicate every ounce of effort to getting back there and continuing this first trailblazing career.

