An author from New York who set out to write a book exploring the minds of poker players has put her writing on hold after winning big.

About a year ago, Maria Konnikova, 34, set out to dive into the world of professional poker as research for a new book about the game.

Under the guidance of professionals, the two-time New York Times Best-Selling Author has become a six-figure poker winner from dominating the table at national tournaments.

Now the Russian-born author has turned the project into a profession with no immediate plans to stop her winning-streak after bringing home $84,600 and $57,519 in two tournament this year.

Kannikova, who has a PhD in psychology, started with a few second-place finishes adding up to $30,000.

But it may be more than beginners luck as the amateur battled through three long days and a 240-person field to take home her first ever title in the PCA National, winning $86,400 earlier this year.

'PCA was the moment where everything kind of came together,' Konnikova told Poker News.

'I'm learning and it's sticking and I'm playing well. It's a really wonderful feeling when you're studying and working to have that validated.'

She then finished second in the Asia Pacific Poker Tour Macau event, taking home $57,519.

Kannikova has had top poker players as mentors.

She began by shadowing Erik Seidel in a tournament, then was taught by other professionals Jason Koon and Isaac Haxton.

She said of her training: 'It was an insane experience. It was a beautiful learning experience that really accelerated my ability to learn the game.

'I think they all want to see me succeed because they all want poker to become a bigger game. They all think it's a cool and interesting project and they're excited about the book and glad to be involved.'

After finishing second-place and taking home $2,215 in her first few tournaments, she said she was hooked on the game.

Konnikova said she looks at poker 'as a metaphor for life in general', adding it's all about 'maximizing skill and not letting luck get to you.'

As for the book, the writing may have been put on hold but she still plans to finish it.

'I'm using this story to explore other themes and elements of what it means to be human,' Kannikova said.

She is adding more tournaments to her schedule, and told Deadspin the book is due in either summer or fall of 2019.

'The great thing about books is you don't need to have an ending in mind. The book could work even if I ended up sucking as a poker player,' she said.

But, I hope I can do better than that. I hope my story can inspire people. I want them to think, 'I can do this, too.''