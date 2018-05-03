Richard Fale may have lost the sale of the Warriors, but it won't be the last New Zealand can expect to see of the Hawaiian businessman.

The Warriors confirmed on Wednesday that the club was sold to Carlaw Heritage Trust and Autex Industries Limited for $18 million, which saw the Auckland-based NRL club formally become integrated into New Zealand's rugby league landscape.

The unravelling of the sale came to the disappointment of Fale and his US-Tongan consortium, who had been engaged in talks to buy the club for months.

But Fale said New Zealand was "not even close" to seeing the last of him, revealing that he had already been approached by a number of prospects.

"We developed some great relationships there [New Zealand]. People have already asked to partner with us moving forward in a number of different directions," Fale told Radio Sport Breakfast.

"We have absolutely fallen in love in the national rugby league and the opportunities that it presents, it's a very exciting sport."

"The Super Rugby competition was the original reason why the group came together, seeking an opportunity for a Pacific Islander franchise that would most likely be based in Hawaii, and so the whole rugby union thing is definitely on the radar for sure."

The Hawaiian politician said the ARL's "boring" culture was the most unfortunate part of the fallen deal, slamming the organisation for not making the enhancement of game-day experience a priority.

Fale, who said he had been expecting a successful purchase agreement from the Warriors for months, didn't believe Watson's reduced price was a true reflection of the club's value and said the former Warriors owner was "desperate for a dollar".

"Eighteen million, it's an ok price, I think it's not reflective of the true value of the Warriors, but Eric Watson was hurting for money ... he was so desperate that he was going to take a dollar from wherever he could get it."

"The most unfortunate thing from this is the fact that the ARL are such a boring organisation ... You can just see that there's no vision there, there's no sense or understanding of what sport and entertainment is."

"It isn't about a bunch of guys passing a ball around on the field, even though that's important, it's the values that you're sharing and it's the enjoyment of the competition there."

Fale confirmed that a lack of finance was not an issue that held up a successful deal between his consortium and Watson.

Instead, Fale revealed that it was the club's hesitancy to provide clarification on particular matters that prevented the deal to move forward.

"They'd been sitting on the purchase agreement that we sent them for over a month ... but there were a couple of things that they said they were going to do and we were expecting."

"At the top of that list was just proof and demonstration that the team wasn't caught up in any of the legal issues … Then the second thing was that they said they were going to put the deal on some sort of insurance to make sure it was going to go through the way it was going to go through."

"We had more than triple of what they were asking, but not being able to demonstrate those things that we were looking for certainty on, we knew that we wouldn't be able to push the deal forward."