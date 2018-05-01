Issac Luke could make a shock return against the Wests Tigers this Saturday.

The hooker was expected to be sidelined for at least a month after suffering a knee injury against the Storm last Wednesday, which saw him leave the field in the 16th minute of that match.

But the Kiwis' stalwart trained on Monday and has been selected to start, pending a fitness test before the match.

Coach Stephen Kearney admitted the 31-year-old was a 50-50 call, but the fact he is even being considered is a surprise.

Advertisement

"It's not for certain that he will play this week but we are giving him every opportunity to play," Kearney told Radio Sport. "He's had a bit of a knee issue but it wasn't as bad as we initially thought. We anticipate the worst when that happens, and there take it from there."

"He has pulled up okay over the last few days — it was a big break — and we are just giving him every chance. It was always going to be a wait and see. He is not out of the woods but we are giving him every opportunity."

The decision also reflects the club's reliance on Luke. Unlike the other positions in the spine, there is no ready made replacement at dummy half, especially with Nathaniel Roache out for the season.

Former Gold Coast utility Karl Lawton, who was signed in early March, has been named on an extended bench. He has been used at hooker with the club's ISP side, and is in line to become the ninth player to make his debut for the club this year.

Lawton comes onto the bench for Jazz Tevaga, who has been ruled out with a shoulder injury while Anthony Gelling, Mason Lino and Isaiah Papali'i, all starters against the Storm, are on the extended bench.

If Luke doesn't make the cut, Sam Cook could also be in line for a position in the 17 as a back up to Lawton.

Aside from Luke, four other frontline players also return from injury for Saturday's match.

Halfback Shaun Johnson and centre Solomone Kata make their comebacks after missing the last two matches while second rower Tohu Harris is also set to return after being ruled out of the Anzac Day clash against the Storm due to concussion.

And prop James Gavet, who played in the first three matches of the season, has been included on the bench after missing the last five rounds with a hamstring injury picked up ahead of the Sydney Roosters in March.

Gavet played 38 minutes in the Warriors' 20-18 Intrust Super Premiership win over the Newtown.

Johnson is set to make his 149th career appearance on Saturday, meaning he will achieve his 150-game milestone against the Roosters on May 12, provided he has no further injury issues.

The Tigers encounter is the first of three home games in May, along with the Roosters and South Sydney (May 26). They also face Parramatta in Sydney (May 18).

After their loss to Melbourne the Warriors are third on the NRL ladder (six wins, two losses, 12 points) a third of the way through the season.

Meanwhile, the Warriors' sale to the Carlaw Park Heritage Trust will be finalised this week, with a press conference to be held at Mt Smart Stadium.

Lawyers from both sides have been working their way through the documentation since Sunday, and the process is drawing to a close.



Warriors v Wests Tigers

7.30pm, Saturday, May 01, 2018

Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland

Referees: Ben Cummins And Grant Atkins

Warriors

1Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C)

2David Fusitu'a

3Peta Hiku

4Solomone Kata

5Ken Maumalo

6Blake Green

7Shaun Johnson

8Bunty Afoa

9Issac Luke

10Agnatius Paasi

11Simon Mannering

12Tohu Harris

13Adam Blair

Interchange

14Karl Lawton

15Sam Lisone

16Isaiah Papali'i

17James Gavet

18Anthony Gelling

20Mason Lino

21Albert Vete

22Sam Cook

(Four to be omitted)

Stephen Kearney