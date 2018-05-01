Kiwi IndyCar driver Scott Dixon has entered the realm of reality TV after auditioning in Indianapolis for American Ninja Warrior.

Last weekend, the four-time Indycar champion and twice NZ Sportsman of the Year was among dozens of hopefuls attempting to qualify for US TV show American Ninja Warrior through regional qualifying in Indianapolis.

Scott Dixon prepares for his first run in Batch 2 during the 2018 Leadfoot Festival. Photo / AP

We won't find out how successful he was until the episode airs on June 19 (NZ time), but he told Newshub the obstacle course took him way out of his comfort zone - even for someone used to driving speeds of more than 350km/h.

"It's something so far out of your wheelhouse that you don't feel comfortable," Dixon told Newshub.

"The experience was awesome. Even in the about week-and-half lead-up, trying to train with some of the fellow ninjas, I guess - I'm not really a ninja - but the community is fun.

"I've been a fan of the show for many years. It's definitely one of those things that, when you see it, you think 'oh yeah, I can do that', but when you actually try, it's very tough."

Dixon said he was nervous appearing in front of a large TV audience.

Dixon was famously robbed at gunpoint in the drive-thru of a Taco Bell last year hours after he won the pole for the Indy 500. Asked if his ninja training will have him better prepared should that happen again, he did not think so.