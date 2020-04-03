This article was first published by the Herald on June 25, 2005.

On his first day of college, Michael Campbell stood before his class and announced he was going to become a golf professional.

This week, he has stood before the sports world as the winner of the toughest golf major of the lot. Yet the 36-year-old Campbell appears by and large to be much the same bloke who revealed a rare professional ambition to his new classmates a couple of decades ago.

The remarkable facets of Campbell's career are the number of knockdowns someone of his talent has endured, and how he seems to pop back up as if nothing had happened. Injuries and form slumps have been the hallmarks of his game.

One of New Zealand's golfing finest, Greg Turner, who has only just retired as a golf pro, says Campbell has "an unusual temperament".

"The downside is he goes AWOL for longish periods and doesn't seem to be able to effectively or quickly problem-solve," says Turner.

"The upside is that when he comes out of it, he can snap out of a long period of poor play really quickly and it doesn't seem to knock his confidence how it does with most people.

"When he snaps out of a period of poor play it's forgotten incredibly quickly, whereas most of us, if we play badly for months on end, find our confidence takes a real hammering. It would be a long process of recovering from that. Cambo doesn't seem to work like that."

Turner won't even guess as to how Campbell achieves this, except to say that he is an "uncomplicated" chap who calls it as he sees it.

This may not have always worked in Campbell's favour, especially when he heaped extra pressure on himself by candidly announcing when he was playing great golf and outlining lofty goals.

"But slumps never seem to affect his personality. He gets a bit shitty on himself, but doesn't carry that around 24/7," Turner says.

In Campbell's 1996 biography Rookie on Tour, written by Wellington journalist Russell Gray, he is depicted as a determined young character of immense talent, but one who didn't always work as hard as others - possibly because of that talent.

Golfing contemporary Stephen Scahill, said he had never known Campbell to suffer from worrying. "Certainly not golf. I have never seen him walk off the course and panic about the way things had gone, as I might have done."

"Once he was in the car driving home, golf was out the window. He is a lot more casual than most sportsmen. He has found out what works for him."

Which can also mean what doesn't work for him. Campbell missed the first five cuts on the European Tour this year before snapping into a revival that brought four top 12 finishes, and the US Open triumph.

His victory at Pinehurst in North Carolina, on a course that bewildered many of the world's best, already begs the question of whether he will now launch into the zone occupied by Tiger Woods, Vijay Singh, Phil Mickelson and co - a place many believe his talent belongs.

Or will the inconsistencies remain, maybe even be magnified by the Open success, much as they were when he exploded on to the world golf scene with his brilliant third place in the 1995 British Open?

These are all questions of luxury, given that Campbell has become a New Zealand legend, has his name on one of the most famous trophies in world sport, and will be rich beyond the dreams of a golf-mad youngster who skipped school to stay in front of the television if there was a playoff in one of golf's majors.

Campbell was 4 years old when the Campbell family, parents Tom and Maria, Michael and 2-year-old Michelle, moved from the Taranaki town of Hawera to Titahi Bay in Wellington when Post Office worker Tom was transferred.

In Rookie on Tour, Campbell recalls that he was a showman from the beginning, loving to put on concerts involving dancing, singing and skits for neighbours.

There was sporting heritage in the family, and Michael's first cousin is the former All Black Stephen Pokere, a player regarded as having rare talents.

There was even significant Scottish heritage, a handy element for a golfer. A forebear was the so-called father of Auckland, Sir John Logan Campbell.

"He had many wives ... he married a Maori lady. It's in my blood to play golf," Campbell said at Pinehurst.

Campbell played a variety of sports and had All Black ambitions, but golf figured high because he caddied for his father.

Campbell dealt with a handicap for the first four years of his golfing life - he had to bash the ball around with his father's left-handed clubs. When he was 9, his parents bought him a part set of right-handers. The Campbell career was on the move and he had a handicap of 6 by the age of 16, when he shot a Titahi Bay record of 62 to win its club title.

One event and one name were crucial to the young Campbell's career. He came under the coaching of transplanted Englishman Mal Tongue, who led a golf coaching revolution in this country.

Until a couple of decades ago, golf teaching had been based on the swing path of the club. With the advent of video and the study done by coaches such as David Leadbetter and Denis Pugh, coaching was turned on its ear.

Club face angle became the key facet. English golfing giant Nick Faldo was the first star product from this new technical age.

So from Campbell's generation onwards, New Zealand players - like those around the world - have been grounded in great techniques, although in New Zealand's case this has not necessarily meant producing top golfers.

Campbell and Tongue had a tempestuous relationship with a couple of breakups as the wilds of youth clashed with the demands of a coach. But it clearly laid a great groundwork.

In 1992, Campbell, Scahill, Philip Tataurangi and Grant Moorhead won the world amateur title in Canada, the Eisenhower Trophy, and leapt into national sporting fame. Much of the spotlight fell on Tataurangi and Campbell as the two top place-getters, although their Maori heritage also attracted extra attention in a sport dominated by fair skins.

Many golf observers felt that Campbell had the greatest talent of them all and could become a superstar.

Michael Campbell talks to media after his arivial back in New Zealand following his US Open win in 2005. Photo / Richard Robinson

And his 1995 British Open performance at St Andrews, two years after turning professional, seemed to prove the Campbell fan club was on the right track.

After a string of top 10 finishes on the European Tour, he led the British Open by two strokes going into the final round. His seven under par third round had included one of the most brilliant bunker shots ever played, on the famous Road Hole.

With his father, mother and wife-to-be Julie Wendel, a Sydneysider, at the course, a tense and nervous Campbell fell short of making the playoff, in which John Daly beat Costantino Rocca.

Campbell has admitted that greed may have got the better of him after this. As one of golf's hot tickets, he roared around the planet playing tournaments in seven different countries and forcing his damaged left wrist too far. The tendon came off the bone and it was so painful that he could hardly hold a spoon.

Wanting to avoid surgery, he tried alternative medicine and found that acupuncture was helpful.

He hit another low in 1998 when he considered giving the game away in favour of selling golf balls. He had lost the cards giving him a right to play on the European and Australasian tours and relied on special invites to fight his way back.

At his lowest, he heaved his golf clubs across a hotel room and considered chopping them into pieces.

Julie was primarily responsible for restoring his spirits then.

In typical Cambo style, he roared back between 2000 and 2003, winning six tournaments and finishing between fourth and 15th on the European Tour.

But, also in typical Cambo style, this period also involved an embarrassing foray on to the American tour.

Tiger Woods and Michael Campbell during final round play in the 105th U.S. Open Championship. Photo / Getty

He had won a tournament there in 1994 during US Open week, meaning most of the top players weren't in contention. Campbell had been so broke at the time he had to borrow the $1000 entrance fee, and won $40,000 for his troubles.

His 2003 American assault, however, was a disaster, following a couple of encouraging appearances there the previous year.

He missed the cut in all eight tournaments and was eliminated in the first round of the World Golf Championships matchplay. The absolute low came in the first round of the Players Championship when, hampered by a shoulder injury, he shot an 89 and was then disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard. At the time, Campbell reckoned he felt like "an alien invaded my body".

Wife Julie and young sons Thomas (who was 4) and Jordan (2) were on the road with him at the time. This week, Campbell recalled that period.

"I'd uprooted the family from their house in England. We had no house to go to, 12 weeks on the road with myself, my wife and two little boys, and a nanny," he said.

USA Open Golf winner Michael Campbell in the welcome home parade through the streets of Wellington. Photo / Getty

"It was complete chaos and we were very unsettled. I said, look, my family are more important than this game. Let's just pack it up in 2003, go back to England and play the European Tour."

The family now live in Brighton, and Campbell repeatedly states that they are the most important aspect of his life.

Campbell made another change last year, severely pruning his entourage of about 10. The survivors included his coach Jonathan Yarwood, an Englishman who first guided him when Campbell was at a low point in the late 1990s.

The Florida-based Yarwood, who met his charge face-to-face every two months or so as the Campbell game was reshaped, made 11 changes alone to Campbell's position while addressing the ball.

Since then, the primary aim is to take advantage of Campbell's strong and stocky frame, and to keep his swing simple.

Another main man in the Campbell camp is performance coach Nick Hastings, a Londoner and one-time theatre buff who now operates from Wales.

His caddy is Michael Waite, a product of the Taranaki town of Stratford. Campbell also changed his management team, joining IMG just a week before the US Open.

The bottom line to this madcap journey is that over four magical days at Pinehurst, the various ingredients produced a US Open champion.

Depending on your view of mountain climbing, it may be the single greatest sporting success ever achieved by a New Zealander, given golf's worldwide status and the intense competition at the top level.

As in many of the greatest sports tales, Campbell's triumph owed much to chance. He only attempted to qualify for the Open because the United States golf bosses held a qualifying tournament in Europe with nine available spots. Campbell, who had been persuaded to enter by his handlers, only just scraped in.

As a result of the US Open victory, he will have another crack at the American circuit next year and expectations will be high.

But his place in history is already assured. It will always be remembered that the man he kept at bay over the final round, a certain Tiger Woods, may be the best player golf has ever produced, and that he won on a course so tough that no one broke par over the four rounds.

As a noted confidence player, it could propel Campbell even further ahead. There are also dangers, of course - perhaps the loss of a desperate edge to prove himself, and dealing with the distractions and offers he will now find.

His immediate test will be the British Open, in three weeks' time.

Fellow professionals like Turner believe that many overlook Campbell's ability on the green when he is on his game.

But as always, it will be what happens to be rolling between Campbell's ears that will probably determine the future.

Turner says: "There's never been any doubt among people about his talent. He has always been a real confidence player and this must have a positive effect.

"The thing he's got to be careful about is not spreading himself too thin. Hopefully he won't make the same mistake again, albeit that there will be huge temptations."