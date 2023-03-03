Kalyn Ponga is one of the Newcastle Knights' most dangerous players. Photo / Photosport

Newcastle Knights star Kalyn Ponga’s first match as a five-eighth ended prematurely and in controversial fashion against the New Zealand Warriors with the club left angry and confused as to why their playmaker was denied a chance to help the side to victory in Wellington.

It was a back and forth game that could have been anyone’s with 12 minutes to go as the Warriors led 14-12 when Ponga was sent from the field for a rather innocuous HIA.

The Knights co-captain ran in to dive on the ball but was knocked down by Warriors prop Addin Fonua-Blake.

Ponga grabbed his head while on the ground but bounced quikcly back to his feet, walking back to the line.

But Ponga was taken off the field for a HIA by the independent doctor.

Ponga was far from thrilled about being taken from the field with 12 minutes to go and two points in the game but angrily complied.

Warren Smith on Fox Sports said: “This is an issue given his problems last year.

“That’s the independent doctor being very aware of what happened in 2022 with Kalyn Ponga.

“That’s a massive, massive blow for the Knights.”

Ponga was sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 season when he was concussed three times in six weeks.

But fans weren’t thrilled by the decision.

Newscorp’s Brent Read tweeted: “Gutsy by the Warriors but gees that was a big call with Ponga. Going to get some airtime and column inches in next day or so.”

The Daily Mail’s Ben Talintyre wrote: “Ponga being made to take a HIA with 10 to go and 2 points down is utterly wrong”.

NRL reporter Brett Keeble added: “If Ponga was allowed to stay on they could’ve scored a matchwinner. Hopefully they can make the necessary improvements against Wests Tigers on Sunday week. Would hate to see them 0-2 heading into first home game against Wayne & the Dolphins in 2 weeks.”

Equally, Ponga was fuming.

“It will be interesting to see their take on it, I have been knocked out before and definitely wasn’t in any state,” Ponga said.

“I couldn’t believe it, 10 minutes to go, game on the line, I am literally fine, I think there’s an assessment that normally goes on but I got taken off by an independent doctor.

“It caught me by surprise, I said to the ref ‘I’m not going off’, but it’s not his call, it is someone in a box.”

Coach Adam O’Brien said the Bunker was “jumping at shadows”.

“There was a minute to go, so it ruled him out of the game,” O’Brien said.

“But he was unaware of any incident, like he said, he knows what they feel like.

“And we’ve worked really hard, he has to get himself back in the game and now we are jumping at shadows to get him out of the game, I don’t get it.”