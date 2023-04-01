Warriors coach Andrew Webster has indicated the importance of this round in the NRL. Photo / Photosport

This weekend’s NRL match against the Cronulla Sharks in Sydney is going to be revealing for the New Zealand Warriors.

During the opening month of the competition, there has been a distinct change in the performance of the Warriors from that of recent seasons. They have been fighting for their results, their goal line defence has been immense for the most part, they boast the highest completion rate in the NRL (83 per cent) and have made the most linebreaks (25) of any team.

After winning three of their first four games, the Warriors sat fourth on the NRL ladder as they travelled to Sydney for a meeting with the Sharks on Sunday.

Although they have started well, coach Andrew Webster believes this weekend’s clash will be telling of where his team are placed in comparison to the competition.

“I think this is going to be the biggest game for all clubs this week, where clubs who aren’t going well will work it out and clubs who are really good teams will get better,” Webster said.

“We’ve got to find out where we sit in that and I think this is the week for it. Where we’re at now, I’ve never left a game so happy with the result and then reviewed the game going ‘wow, we got so much wrong’.

“We won ugly [against the Bulldogs] on the weekend. I’m proud of them but we’ve still got a long way to go.”

For all the good they have shown in the early days of this season, Webster is quick to admit there are some glaring flaws in their play that need to be addressed.

Namely, their dismal starts and a lack of discipline.

In all four games, the Warriors have conceded the first try within the opening 10 minutes.

The team are only conceding an average of 14 points per game, but Webster is under no illusions as to how continuing that trend, and their position as the league’s third-most penalised team, will ultimately impact their season.

“We’re playing to the finish of the game but need to start better, set games up rather than chase them all the time,” Webster said of the improvements he wants from his team.

“Just getting in a rhythm a little bit earlier, that’s what I want to see. I want to see some discipline; I feel like parts are killing us where we’re just marching them out. Our completion is the highest in the NRL but the possession rates, we’re only at 50 per cent for the season because we’re marching them out of trouble and giving them the ball.”

Not for the first time this year, the Warriors have been forced into some changes to their team due to injuries, with Te Maire Martin unavailable after a head injury against the Bulldogs last week. Young half Ronald Volkman makes his first start of the season in Martin’s place, while Wayde Egan returns at hooker.

There could be more changes to the team before match day too, with the Warriors naming enigmatic captain Tohu Harris to start at lock. Webster said they would give him every opportunity to prove his fitness ahead of Sunday’s game after suffering a knee injury last weekend.

“Tohu’s like a self-doctor; he’s analysing it every day,” Webster said. “He’s done knees before; he’s done really bad ones, he’s done little ones, and we’ve obviously had scans. He is a chance of playing, and we’ll give him until later in the week to make that decision.

“The most experienced players know their bodies, don’t they? He’s saying ‘I think I’m a chance here’ so we’ll wait and see. If we have him, great. If not, someone else will step up.”

Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Edward Kosi, Viliami Vailea, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Ronald Volkman, Shaun Johnson, Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Bunty Afoa, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris.

Interchange (from): Dylan Walker, Bayley Sironen, Jazz Tevaga, Tom Ale, Josh Curran, Taine Tuaupiki, Freddy Lussick, Rocco Berry, Demitric Sifakula (four to be omitted).