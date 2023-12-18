The Warriors are in talks to play a game in Las Vegas in 2025. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors could be playing in Las Vegas to open the 2025 season.

The NRL will kick off its American odyssey next year, with four teams involved in a doubleheader.

On March 3, the Sea Eagles will face the Rabbitohs (3.30pm NZT) before the Roosters play the Broncos two hours later. More than 20,000 tickets have already been sold for the occasion at the Allegiant Stadium, with NRL officials confident the 65,000 capacity arena will be close to full.

With the NRL committed to a five-year deal in the Nevada city, thoughts have already turned to who might be in action during the following season.

While it is all in a blue sky phase, the Herald understands the Warriors have already had preliminary discussions with the governing body.

The club wants to gain an understanding of the process, what is involved and how the rest of the season would be structured.

There are obvious positives.

The Auckland club have a wide following - as shown by the “Up the Wahs” movement last season - which percolated beyond these shores and the prospect of marketing the New Zealand Warriors to a American audience would be a much easier sell than many suburban Sydney clubs, for example.

There are also the demographics in the United States, with a large Polynesian population, particularly Samoans and Tongans.

And the Warriors’ fanatical fanbase could fill a few planeloads to make the trip, judging by the fans’ response to their success last season.

It would also be a bonus for the players and staff, adding a dose of adventure to a demanding season.

However, there will be things to consider. One of the key factors will be the arrangements for the Magic Round from 2025 and beyond.

Since its inception in 2019, the Warriors have usually been classed as a home team for the weekend extravaganza. That has suited the club, as it comes with a financial guarantee and that is the situation again for 2024.

But that would have to change for 2025, as the Warriors are reluctant to take too many games out of Auckland and also wouldn’t countenance the thought of having two “home” matches outside New Zealand.

There would also be footballing and high performance considerations. The Warriors already travel more than any other team and adding 22,000 kilometres and around 40 hours journey time (return) would be a significant load.

There is also the impact on pre-season. The club would lose the best part of a fortnight at home (the American games are staged in “week zero” of the season) and the possible ramifications for round two and beyond once they return.

When contacted by the Herald, Warriors chief executive Cameron George said it was too early to discuss what 2025 might look like, but he confirmed that the Las Vegas scenario is “something that we are interested in talking more about with the NRL”.

