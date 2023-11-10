Warriors CEO Cameron George at the site for the Te Kaha Stadium in Christchurch. Photo / George Block

The New Zealand Warriors will take a home game to Christchurch for each of the next three seasons, making the commitment to the city.

Under the partnership the 2024 and 2025 fixtures will be played at Apollo Projects Stadium before taking the 2026 game to Christchurch’s new international arena Te Kaha, which is currently under construction.

The franchise have also further cemented their relationship with the South Island community by confirming they will again play a preseason game in Christchurch in February, against the Benji Marshall-coached Wests Tigers.

“This is such an exciting step forward for us as a club,” said One New Zealand Warriors CEO Cameron George.

“We’ve been eager to bring NRL games to the region for some time and the building of Te Kaha has helped to make that a reality.

Details of the opponent and date for the first match next season will be revealed along with the full 2024 draw early next week.

The Warriors have previously played eight NRL matches in Christchurch, all away fixtures brought to the city by the Sydney Tigers in 1996, the Wests Tigers in 2004, 2005 and 2006, the Sydney Roosters in 2010, Penrith in 2016 and Manly Warringah in 2018 and 2019. They also played a Super League World Club Championship match against Warrington at Lancaster Park in 1997.